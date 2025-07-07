The Extremely Popular Hawaiian Island Whose Chicken Population Outnumbers Its Residents

Certain destinations around the world are known to have more of one specific animal than they do humans in residence. There's Montana, which has twice as many cows as people, and New Zealand, where sheep greatly outnumber the population of humanity. On the Japanese island of Aoshima, there are more cats than people, and on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, the surprising animal that outnumbers people is ... chickens!

Yes, we're talking about thousands of chickens and roosters wandering freely on this gorgeous tropical paradise. The total number of feral chickens on Kauai is estimated to be 450,000, while the total population of humans is approximately 75,000. If you do the math, that's about six chickens per person.

When you're filling your island time with the best things to do in Kauai, you're probably not planning on seeing feral chickens. And yet, they're ubiquitous enough that they're almost unavoidable! So, where exactly did all of these wild chickens come from? Local lore says that two devastating hurricanes — Iwa in 1982 and Iniki in 1992 — destroyed the locals' chicken coops, freeing the domestic chickens into the wild. Scientists surmise that these chickens then reproduced with wild chickens (Red Junglefowl) that were originally introduced by Polynesian settlers, increasing their population and solidifying their place on the island. Whatever the true origin of the Kauai chickens, one thing's for sure: there are plenty of eggs available ... not to mention drumsticks.