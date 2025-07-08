One Of The Most Underrated State Parks In America Is A Peaceful Florida Gem Just South Of Jacksonville

Florida has plenty to offer nature lovers, with an extensive state parks system consisting of 175 parks that showcase natural springs, wooded forests, beaches, and caves. Some are more well-known than others, like Honeymoon Island State Park, which welcomes more than a million people each year. But some of the lesser-known parks have a lot to offer outdoors enthusiasts, too. One of those hidden gems is Mike Roess Gold Head Branch State Park — one of the most underrated state parks in Florida, according to reviews.

The park has multiple trails for cycling and hiking, a scenic ravine, and great campsites. Anglers love dropping a line at Little Lake Johnson, where it's not uncommon to catch catfish and bass. It's also a great spot to bring your kayak or canoe, or just jump in the water and cool off on a hot Florida day. There's a designated swimming area there, complete with a large sandy beach where you can catch some rays. Mike Roess Gold Head Branch State Park is also a hotspot for birders and is a spot on the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail.

When you're there, you'll be surrounded by nature and will feel like you're in the middle of nowhere. In reality, you'll be about an hour away from Florida's most populated city — Jacksonville. If you're coming from outside of the state, you can fly to Jacksonville International Airport (JAX), rent a car, and make the easy drive.