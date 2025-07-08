One Of The Most Underrated State Parks In America Is A Peaceful Florida Gem Just South Of Jacksonville
Florida has plenty to offer nature lovers, with an extensive state parks system consisting of 175 parks that showcase natural springs, wooded forests, beaches, and caves. Some are more well-known than others, like Honeymoon Island State Park, which welcomes more than a million people each year. But some of the lesser-known parks have a lot to offer outdoors enthusiasts, too. One of those hidden gems is Mike Roess Gold Head Branch State Park — one of the most underrated state parks in Florida, according to reviews.
The park has multiple trails for cycling and hiking, a scenic ravine, and great campsites. Anglers love dropping a line at Little Lake Johnson, where it's not uncommon to catch catfish and bass. It's also a great spot to bring your kayak or canoe, or just jump in the water and cool off on a hot Florida day. There's a designated swimming area there, complete with a large sandy beach where you can catch some rays. Mike Roess Gold Head Branch State Park is also a hotspot for birders and is a spot on the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail.
When you're there, you'll be surrounded by nature and will feel like you're in the middle of nowhere. In reality, you'll be about an hour away from Florida's most populated city — Jacksonville. If you're coming from outside of the state, you can fly to Jacksonville International Airport (JAX), rent a car, and make the easy drive.
Outdoor adventures at Gold Head Branch
You'll find great trails at this park, with some that can be enjoyed by even the most novice of hikers. One review on Tripadvisor said, "This park offers a lot of nice places to do some hiking! There are abundant trails to follow through woods, lakefront, and spring-fed streams. Be sure to take the time to find the location of the old mill that was one time located in the park. There are numerous places along the way to sit and just enjoy the sights and sounds of the woods." There's a very short nature trail that takes you to one of Florida's oldest lakes, while the Loblolly Loop and Ridge Trail offer mile-long scenic walks. This park is also a significant spot for hikers because the acclaimed Florida National Scenic Trail (also known as the Florida Trail) passes through it. The Florida Trail is about 1,500 miles long, and over 5 miles of that is within the park's boundaries.
Visitors can also find multiple trails for those who want to experience nature on two wheels. Although there aren't any off-roading trails for biking, there are over 3 miles of paved roads where cyclists can ride. There's also a 6-mile connector trail that leads to the Palatka-to-Lake Butler State Trail. You can even bring your horse along to enjoy the equestrian trails.
Camping at Gold Head Branch
This park offers exceptional spots for camping, too. There are over 70 campsites spread across three campground loops, with bathhouse facilities in each one. If you love the idea of spending the night in nature, but want more amenities, you may want to consider a stay in one of the 16 cabins that all include air conditioning. One review on Google said, "The four-person cabin is lovely, spacious, and clean. Lots of storage and you get a full-size kitchen with table, one double bed, and a futon. The porch is so nice with chairs to enjoy the sunsets."
One of the exciting things about staying overnight is that you'll have a chance to do some stargazing. There's no light pollution at the park, so you can thoroughly enjoy the night sky. The ballfield in the picnic area and the boat ramp tend to be the best areas to view the celestial show.
Another great reason to stay overnight is that you'll have more time to explore some of the nearby areas. If you want to add more outdoor adventures to your itinerary, you may want to check out Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park, which is less than an hour away. Just like Mike Roess Gold Head Branch State Park, it's an underrated state park ideal for those wanting to avoid crowds and is one of the best destinations for birdwatching in Florida, according to research.