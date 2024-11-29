The Overlooked Florida State Park Ideal For Hikers And Wildlife Lovers Wanting To Avoid Crowds
In between the underrated Florida beach destination of Cape San Blas and Jetty Park's white sand paradise, travelers who know where to look will discover an outdoorsy oasis in the middle of the Sunshine State. Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park, a 23,000-acre natural area full of animals, plants, and trails, is a dreamy vacation spot for hikers and wildlife enthusiasts. Located in the charming small town of Micanopy, this beloved Florida state park offers hours of entertainment for visitors looking to lose themselves in nature's beauty. "This is easily the most significant natural feature in North Central Florida," naturalist Lars Andersen told The Gainesville Sun. "Its unique formation created a lot of the movement of people and settlements, and makes it a special place."
See this natural wonder at its liveliest during the cold-weather months. At Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park, winter is peak birdwatching season, as migrating flocks arrive to hunker down until spring. Temperatures in the area rarely fall below freezing, making the park ideal for travelers seeking an escape from colder climates. When you visit, take your time exploring the park's incredible hiking trails and fascinating wildlife species.
Where to find the best hikes in Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park
Eight routes make up Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park's 30 miles of hiking trails. Experience some of the park's best hiking by starting with a trek along Bolen Bluff Trail. This loop will take you on a 2.6-mile journey through towering oak trees to the stunning overlook at Bolen Bluff. Just be sure to bring bug spray to ward off mosquitoes along the path. Follow this hike with a stroll along La Chua Trail, a 3-mile route leading to the Alachua Lake Overlook. Note that both trails are off-limits to pets due to wildlife concerns.
If you want to bring your dog along for a hike, try the Wacahoota Trail. This short route allows leashed dogs and leads to an observation tower where you can see for miles. The Chacala Trail also allows leashed pets, but look out for trail traffic including cyclists and horseback riders. If you and your four-legged companion are quiet enough, you might just spot a bobcat or wild turkey along the trail.
See Paynes Prairie's diverse wildlife
Animal enthusiasts will find a lot to love at Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park. Across the park's vast landscape, ecosystems ranging from marsh to prairie provide hundreds of species with homes. Paynes Prairie's wildlife community includes everything from alligators and bison to roughly 300 bird species. Some spots on the property are known to be better than others when it comes to wildlife spotting.
For bison sightings, travelers will want to head to Jackson's Gap Trail. American bison and the park's Spanish horses can sometimes be found near the marsh. Some visitors have also seen bison on the Cone's Dike Trail. Gator fans can often find their favorite animal on La Chua Trail after rainy weather or in the wetland area where the Jackson's Gap and Cone's Dike trails meet. Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park is also heaven for birdwatchers. As part of the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail, the park provides tons of opportunities to spot bald eagles, owls, black-bellied whistling ducks, pelicans, and more. Search for waterfowl, hawks, and sparrows on La Chua Trail, and listen for bald eagles near the visitor center.
After spotting animals and hiking through this beautiful state park, keep your adventures going in Florida's oldest inland town, Micanopy. Local antique stores, historical sites, and restaurants make Micanopy the perfect base camp for a Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park trip.