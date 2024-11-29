The Overlooked Florida State Park Ideal For Hikers And Wildlife Lovers Wanting To Avoid Crowds

In between the underrated Florida beach destination of Cape San Blas and Jetty Park's white sand paradise, travelers who know where to look will discover an outdoorsy oasis in the middle of the Sunshine State. Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park, a 23,000-acre natural area full of animals, plants, and trails, is a dreamy vacation spot for hikers and wildlife enthusiasts. Located in the charming small town of Micanopy, this beloved Florida state park offers hours of entertainment for visitors looking to lose themselves in nature's beauty. "This is easily the most significant natural feature in North Central Florida," naturalist Lars Andersen told The Gainesville Sun. "Its unique formation created a lot of the movement of people and settlements, and makes it a special place."

See this natural wonder at its liveliest during the cold-weather months. At Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park, winter is peak birdwatching season, as migrating flocks arrive to hunker down until spring. Temperatures in the area rarely fall below freezing, making the park ideal for travelers seeking an escape from colder climates. When you visit, take your time exploring the park's incredible hiking trails and fascinating wildlife species.