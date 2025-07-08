Arkansas' First State Park Has Crashing Waterfalls, Stunning Hiking Trails, And Epic Summer Swimming Spots

Arkansas is not only a place for outdoor-seekers, but it's also a state with a rich and diverse history. In fact, it's home to four historic heritage trails. The Butterfield Overland Trail, multiple Civil War Trails, the Southwest Trail, and the Trail of Tears all have deep historical significance and cross through the state. There's even one portion of the Trail of Tears that combines the state's profound history with one of its picturesque natural settings — and that lies within Petit Jean State Park. In the 1830s, multiple tribes passed by Petit Jean Mountain during their forced migration, and you can see part of their route inside the park. Petit Jean State Park also has another level of historical importance — it gets the bragging rights of being Arkansas' first state park.

As you take in the park's rich history, you'll also be granted many scenic opportunities as you chase waterfalls and hike its many trails. You can also cool down in one of the two swimming pools. You'll feel like you're in the middle of nowhere, but in reality, you'll be a little over an hour away from Little Rock. If you're coming from out of state, you can fly into the Clinton National Airport (LIT), rent a car, and make a stop in Little Rock's most vibrant neighborhood to grab a bite to eat before making the drive to Morrilton to visit Petit Jean State Park.