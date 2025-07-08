Arkansas' First State Park Has Crashing Waterfalls, Stunning Hiking Trails, And Epic Summer Swimming Spots
Arkansas is not only a place for outdoor-seekers, but it's also a state with a rich and diverse history. In fact, it's home to four historic heritage trails. The Butterfield Overland Trail, multiple Civil War Trails, the Southwest Trail, and the Trail of Tears all have deep historical significance and cross through the state. There's even one portion of the Trail of Tears that combines the state's profound history with one of its picturesque natural settings — and that lies within Petit Jean State Park. In the 1830s, multiple tribes passed by Petit Jean Mountain during their forced migration, and you can see part of their route inside the park. Petit Jean State Park also has another level of historical importance — it gets the bragging rights of being Arkansas' first state park.
As you take in the park's rich history, you'll also be granted many scenic opportunities as you chase waterfalls and hike its many trails. You can also cool down in one of the two swimming pools. You'll feel like you're in the middle of nowhere, but in reality, you'll be a little over an hour away from Little Rock. If you're coming from out of state, you can fly into the Clinton National Airport (LIT), rent a car, and make a stop in Little Rock's most vibrant neighborhood to grab a bite to eat before making the drive to Morrilton to visit Petit Jean State Park.
The best things to do at Petit Jean State Park
With more than 20 miles of hiking trails, there's plenty of scenic beauty to be found at Petit Jean State Park — and one of its main focal points is Cedar Falls. One reviewer on Tripadvisor shared, "The Cedar Falls overlook is beautiful, and I encourage you to do the hike to the bottom of the falls, which starts at Mather Lodge. It's rocky and uneven, therefore a bit strenuous, but so worth it. It took us about 2 hours round-trip. Honestly, the highlight hike of our trip."
There are also multiple overlooks, but one in particular has an interesting story behind it. Stout's Point is a great place to take in the views of the Arkansas River, but it's also where you can learn the folklore behind the park's namesake and see Petit Jean's gravesite. According to the legend, she was a French girl chasing love. In an attempt to come to the New World with her fiancé, she disguised herself and snuck onto a boat traveling west. Another cool spot in the park with an incredible history is the Rock House Cave Trail. This trail is less than a mile long but contains a rock shelter with Native American art created more than 500 years ago.
Staying at Petit Jean State Park
There's no shortage of things to see and do at the park, and you won't be able to check it all off in one day. That's not a problem, however, as there are multiple ways to stay overnight at Petit Jean State Park. Like many of Arkansas' state parks, it has ample campsites — including some with electrical, water, and sewer hookups. One camper shared her thoughts on Google and said, "We have just departed Petit Jean State Park after enjoying a week of camping. We camp all over the U.S.A., and I have to say that this was one of the nicest state parks we have ever visited."
There are still plenty of options for you to stay in the park even if you don't have camping equipment. The park has yurts and cabins available to rent, and you'll even find an onsite lodge that has 24 rooms. Some of its accommodations are dog-friendly, too, so you can even bring your fur baby along for some outdoor adventure. Just make sure to pack all of the things that your dog needs for a perfect vacation.