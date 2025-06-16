This Southern State Is Crisscrossed By Four Scenic And Wildly Historic Heritage Trails
Heritage trails explore both the cultural and historical significance of a given area. They can be focused on a specific architectural style, landscape, or even local traditions. Illinois' bustling Route 66, with its quirky attraction and historic sites, or this breathtaking Alaskan railroad route known as the "Scenic Railway of the World" are just an example of these historic trails. Arkansas is also home to its fair share of heritage trails, with four historical and scenic routes crossing the state from the Delta into the Ozark Mountains.
Since 2009, these four heritage trails take adventurous drivers on journeys following the footsteps of displaced Native American travelers, soldiers, and settlers. Some of the stops along the way include Civil War battle sites, national parks, museums, and much more. Without question, Arkansas's heritage trails offer more than just scenic adventures. These trails connect landscapes to memory, inviting travelers to reflect on the stories that have shaped the Natural State (and the whole of the U.S. for that matter) –– even to this day.
The Butterfield Overland Heritage Trail
Dating all the way back to 1857, the Butterfield Overland Trail was created as a means to quickly traverse the country from east to west. The trail actually goes all the way into San Francisco, winding through some of Arkansas' most historic regions. Stops like the charming Fayetteville — Arkansas' second-largest city known as the "Athens of the Ozarks" — or Fort Smith include some amazing historic landmarks worth visiting. If you're starting your drive on this trail, then the closest airport to Fayetteville is the Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA), about 25 miles from the city.
One of the trail's must-see landmarks is the Fort Smith National Historic Site. Fort Smith preserves the story and heritage of the country's frontier as well as its role in defining much of America's identity and policies. As for Fayetteville, some great stops include the beautiful Square Gardens, where you can find a farmer's market and nice spots to relax, as well as the Clinton House Museum.
Van Buren is another historic city along the Butterfield Overland Trail. Now a paradise for collectors and art enthusiasts, the city is filled with many wonderful sites such as the King Opera House or the Drennan-Scott Historic Site, the oldest house in Arkansas. You could also just enjoy the quiet scenery along the Lee Creek Hiking Trails.
The Historic Trail of Tears
The Trail of Tears in Arkansas marks a deeply painful chapter in American history. During the 1830s, thousands of Native Americans from the Cherokee, Choctaw, Creek, Chickasaw, and Seminole Nations were forcibly removed from their ancestral lands and forced to walk this route in search of a new home. The Trail of Tears — now a National Historic Trail since 1987 — commemorates this dark history while hosting landmarks that respectfully tell the nations' stories. You'll actually find commemorative panels detailing these tragic journeys near Little Rock.
The city of Helena — where the Confederate Cemetery is located — is one way of starting your journey on the Trail of Tears. For this, fly into the Memphis International Airport (MEM) in Tennessee an hour and 20 minutes away. Keep in mind however, that this trail does not have a specific start or ending point, and it actually holds several routes you can explore. One of these is the Bell Route starting at the Tennessee border near Marion. The Benge Route for example starts at Pitman and ends in Evansville, while the Northern Route can begin at Old Wire Road towards Brightwater. These are just some options you can follow.
Historical and scenic landmarks to enjoy along the way include the Village Creek State Park in Wynne along the Bell Route. Pinnacle Mountain, just 20 minutes from Little Rock, offers some breathtaking views of the Arizona River. And other worthy stops include Lake Dardanelle 45 minutes from Russellville as well as Mount Nebo (20 minutes away). The Blue Springs Heritage Center in Eureka Springs is another interesting spot featuring some really nice historic films.
The eight Civil War Trails
Arkansas' eight Civil War Trails invite visitors to explore battlefields, historic towns, memorial sites, and key events such as the Pea Ridge Campaign or the Prairie Grove Campaign. Your journey along these trails can begin in northeast Arkansas around Batesville — Arkansas' oldest city and riverside gem. The Jonesboro Municipal Airport (JBR) stands just an hour and 20 minutes away from the city.
From Batesville, you can branch out towards major battlefields like Pea Ridge and Prairie Grove. At the Pea Ridge National Military Park — almost 4 hours away from Batesville — you can partake in the park's different programs and tours to learn more about the battle for securing the state of Missouri. You'll also be able to learn more about the natural environment at the Ozarks and enjoy some outdoor sports like hiking and biking.
Another historical stop along the Civil War Trails is Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park, one of the best preserved Civil War sites in the U.S. The park has many different enjoyable tours and events focused on commemorating this battle. You can also pay a visit to the Hindman Hall Museum within the park or watch civil war re-enactments held during the first weeks of December. Another great stop along these trails is Little Rock's Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, highlighting the history of African-Americans in Arkansas.
Museums, camping, and crafts in the Southwest Trail
Stretching across the southwestern corner of the state, this trail traces the footsteps of Native Americans, early settlers, and Civil War soldiers on their way to Texas. The trail is actually made by various routes, with the Arkansas portion of it starting near the border of Missouri on Highway 166. The trail then crosses the state through cities like Pocahontas, Jesup, and Batesville just to name a few, ending all the way in Maynard.
Some must-stops include the Maynard Pioneer Museum and Park where you can enjoy the many newspaper clippings and historical documents dating back to the 1800s. The park also offers cabins and RV stations for passing the night. The Old Independence Regional Museum in Batesville is another must, as well as a perfect place for brushing up on pre-Civil War history. The Jacksonport State Park in Newport is also located along the Southwest Trail. There's a museum at the park, but you can also enjoy outdoor activities like swimming, camping, and picnicking.
The Ozark Folk Center in Mountain View will bring you close to traditional artisans working with pottery and other hand-made crafts. The center also hosts the Skillet Restaurant, perfect for grabbing a quick bite while you're here. Finally, another great stop is the Historic Washington State Park in the city of Washington. This state park offers visitors a Weapons Museum, a visitor center, and "the largest collection of 19th-century buildings in the state," according to the Arkansas State Parks website.
Other stops worthy of visiting while driving through the Heritage Trails
Since Arkansas Heritage Trails overlap each other, you will find many sites and landmarks coinciding with more than one trail, especially since some also cross the same cities, like Little Rock. Little Rock is home to the Central High School, which pivoted African American Civil Rights. Little Rock is easily reached by flying into the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport 12 minutes from the Central High School.
The MacArthur Museum of Military History — considered as a National Landmark — is a great place for American military history enthusiasts. The Old State House Museum, which was the first capitol building for Arkansas, is another historic site worth visiting. Both of these are also located within Little Rock and can be reached through the Civil War Trails.
If you're interested in visiting more state parks along these routes, then consider stopping by the White Oak Lake State Park in Camden's stretch of the Civil Wars Trails. This park offers many hiking and biking opportunities and is also a great place for engaging in some birdwatching. The Poison Spring Battleground State Park is located nearby as well. Finally, other points of interest along the eight Civil Wars Trails include the Chalk Bluff Battlefield Park near the St. Francis River, the Lonoke County Museum, or the Delta Cultural Center in Helena among many others.