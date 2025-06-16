This Southern State Is Crisscrossed By Four Scenic And Wildly Historic Heritage Trails

The Trail of Tears in Arkansas marks a deeply painful chapter in American history. During the 1830s, thousands of Native Americans from the Cherokee, Choctaw, Creek, Chickasaw, and Seminole Nations were forcibly removed from their ancestral lands and forced to walk this route in search of a new home. The Trail of Tears — now a National Historic Trail since 1987 — commemorates this dark history while hosting landmarks that respectfully tell the nations' stories. You'll actually find commemorative panels detailing these tragic journeys near Little Rock.

The city of Helena — where the Confederate Cemetery is located — is one way of starting your journey on the Trail of Tears. For this, fly into the Memphis International Airport (MEM) in Tennessee an hour and 20 minutes away. Keep in mind however, that this trail does not have a specific start or ending point, and it actually holds several routes you can explore. One of these is the Bell Route starting at the Tennessee border near Marion. The Benge Route for example starts at Pitman and ends in Evansville, while the Northern Route can begin at Old Wire Road towards Brightwater. These are just some options you can follow.

Historical and scenic landmarks to enjoy along the way include the Village Creek State Park in Wynne along the Bell Route. Pinnacle Mountain, just 20 minutes from Little Rock, offers some breathtaking views of the Arizona River. And other worthy stops include Lake Dardanelle 45 minutes from Russellville as well as Mount Nebo (20 minutes away). The Blue Springs Heritage Center in Eureka Springs is another interesting spot featuring some really nice historic films.