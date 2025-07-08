One Of South Carolina's Most Intriguing Hidden Gems Is A Mysterious Passage Leading To Stunning Views

The shining jewel at Caesar's Head State Park is the scenic overlook near the visitor's center (which shares its namesake), with miles of pristine forest as far as the eye can see. It's the type of view that soothes the soul and puts life into perspective. The Caesar's Head overlook is accessed by a 0.3-mile walking trail that can be done in about eight minutes, but of course, you'll want to take your time to soak it in. From the overlook, visitors can see into two other states in addition to South Carolina: North Carolina, and Georgia. Birdwatchers can observe the large number of hawks flying over the area, and if you visit during the fall, you'll have the best shot at spotting them during their migration.

While you're at the overlook, keep an eye out for a sign to Devil's Kitchen, which points toward a set of stairs that leads to a passageway between two flat-sided rocks that look like they've been sliced in half that's barely wide enough for a person to walk through. Legend has it that the devil himself was known to make some home-brewed alcohol, and in doing so spilled some fiery-liquid on the rock, causing it to split in two pieces. Stories aside, it is a unique experience that's worth the detour.

Another hiking highlight is the 420-foot Raven Cliff Falls, which can be accessed from the overlook through a 4-mile trail, Or, if you're up for something a little longer, the 6.6-mile hike includes a fun suspension bridge crossing over a creek. Be aware that several other trails were closed for repairs after Hurricane Helene, so be sure to check with the park to make sure that trails are open prior to your hike.