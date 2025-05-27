The Foothills Of South Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains Hides This Wildly Trendy And Walkable College City

Only a fool would visit a college town and avoid the campus. Make Clemson University your first stop, letting the school's trademark orange and purple seep into your pores. The whole town emerged around Fort Hill, a plantation once owned by Vice President John C. Calhoun. The fort has been restored and still stands on the campus, open for tours. Try to catch a Tigers football game. Home games in Clemson's Memorial Stadium, nicknamed "Death Valley", average 80,000 fans in attendance. The atmosphere reaches a fever pitch as home players run down "The Hill" at the start of every game, an experience no other college teams can match.

Leaving campus, you'll quickly realize most of Clemson is a mere walk away. If you've got tired feet, take the free CATbus. If all the Tiger paraphernalia prompts a ravenous hunger, stop by The Esso Club, a local institution that has been open since 1933 and claims to be one of the best sports bars in the country. A stop at Esso, with its traditional Southern comfort food and college-approved beers on tap, is the perfect pre-game stop, or post-game chaser to Death Valley.

Clemson's student spirit matches the sheer beauty of its natural surroundings, namely the Blue Ridge Mountains. Those looking for a delightful slice of nature should head over to Table Rock State Park, a 40-minute drive northwest of Clemson. The 3.6-mile trek in each direction is a difficult jaunt, but worth every calorie burned. The steep climb to the summit of the rock ends with enchanting views of the Blue Ridge Mountain area. Those looking for a less-demanding outing should head to Lake Jocassee, a crystal-clear, picturesque South Carolina lake just one hour away.