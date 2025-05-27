The Foothills Of South Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains Hides This Wildly Trendy And Walkable College City
The words "college city" often summon stereotypes: a place awash in school colors, a cultish anticipation for "game day," and a general sense that a place ebbs and flows with the wildly energetic campus life. Clemson, South Carolina, checks all the boxes of an American college town for a scenic weekend full of fun, but without becoming a caricature. The purple-and-orange draped hamlet tucked in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains gives visitors a walkable, trendy locale that celebrates its eponymous university, mixing the vibrant pulse of academia with the charm of a small town.
Clemson University remains the main draw, with local life following the tides of campus life. The school's Tigers spark a special euphoria, especially on football game days. Any visit to the school must include a complete surrender to the impulse of cheering on the school's teams. If even only during your visit, who can resist the gravitational pull of a college football stadium's rumbling chaos?
Watch a game, have a beer, and take a hike
Only a fool would visit a college town and avoid the campus. Make Clemson University your first stop, letting the school's trademark orange and purple seep into your pores. The whole town emerged around Fort Hill, a plantation once owned by Vice President John C. Calhoun. The fort has been restored and still stands on the campus, open for tours. Try to catch a Tigers football game. Home games in Clemson's Memorial Stadium, nicknamed "Death Valley", average 80,000 fans in attendance. The atmosphere reaches a fever pitch as home players run down "The Hill" at the start of every game, an experience no other college teams can match.
Leaving campus, you'll quickly realize most of Clemson is a mere walk away. If you've got tired feet, take the free CATbus. If all the Tiger paraphernalia prompts a ravenous hunger, stop by The Esso Club, a local institution that has been open since 1933 and claims to be one of the best sports bars in the country. A stop at Esso, with its traditional Southern comfort food and college-approved beers on tap, is the perfect pre-game stop, or post-game chaser to Death Valley.
Clemson's student spirit matches the sheer beauty of its natural surroundings, namely the Blue Ridge Mountains. Those looking for a delightful slice of nature should head over to Table Rock State Park, a 40-minute drive northwest of Clemson. The 3.6-mile trek in each direction is a difficult jaunt, but worth every calorie burned. The steep climb to the summit of the rock ends with enchanting views of the Blue Ridge Mountain area. Those looking for a less-demanding outing should head to Lake Jocassee, a crystal-clear, picturesque South Carolina lake just one hour away.
Planning your visit to Clemson
Reach Clemson by taking a flight to Greenville/Spartanburg Airport, then driving about one hour into town. If you're up for a brief but worthwhile detour, take a 40-minute jaunt to the small town of Landrum, a charming city full of antiques, also in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
If you're looking for a place to stay that matches the local vibe, check into the Shepherd Hotel in downtown Clemson. The boutique-style accommodations have a homey feel, costing about $200 a night. You'll also be able to satiate sudden cravings at its in-house restaurant, Delish Sisters, which uses locally-sourced ingredients to make unique cuisine.
Plan your visit around shoulder season, when temperatures are pleasantly mild and campus life is in full force. For a full taste of Clemson's energy, visit during college football season in the fall and early winter. Bring weather-appropriate attire — something that matches with orange. Go Tigers!