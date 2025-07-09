This Under-The-Radar European River Cruise Delivers Big Cabins, Soothing Views, And Zero Tourist Chaos

While ocean cruises have evolved into full-on, mobile, luxury resorts full of world-class entertainment options like those on the underrated Norwegian Cruise Lines, there's a lot to be said for river cruises. This is especially true in a region completely saturated in deep, dense, and diverse history, like Europe. A river cruise on the esteemable, spacious and high-class (but still cozy) AmaMagna, takes travelers from renowned city to city along the Danube River in a stress-free way with the gorgeous, mountainous European countryside as your riverside guide.

Launched in 2019 and able to accommodate 196 guests and 70 crew, the AmaMagna is a true gem of the Danube. Almost twice as wide as most river ships, the AmaMagna contains everything you'd except from a classy hotel and more. There's an array of comfortable-sized staterooms and suites of various layouts with or without balconies. There's three full-service restaurants to choose from, an outdoors dining terrace, two lounges, and a sundeck with pool and jacuzzi. There's also a movie theater, a hair salon, a laundry room, a dedication coffee center, a fitness room, and a wellness spa. And, the AmaMagna does all this with sumptuous decor and more open space than some land-based hotels.

In between sleeping on the ship and relaxing to your heart's content, all AmaMagna cruises stop at a chain of cities across multiple countries. Depending on the option, cruises start in Austria and travel through countries like Czechia, Croatia, Germany, Hungary, Slovakia, Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria, with the longest cruise ending all the way in Turkey. For an experience like this, it pays to put in for a top-tier ship like the AmaMagna.