Why Some Travelers Are Living On Cruise Ships Full-Time (And How Much It Really Costs)

For many people, a cruise is an escape from the mundanity of everyday life. There's nothing quite like boarding a ship for several days (or an entire week) and seeing exotic parts of the world. But what if you didn't have to go back home afterward? What if you could just take another cruise, and another, and keep going for as long as possible? What if you could live on a cruise ship?

At first, the prospect may seem way too expensive and complicated. However, some people have already made the switch, and it sounds like the costs can be comparable to what you might already be paying in rent, utilities, and other expenses. In some cases, you might actually save money by cruising full-time, although many variables can affect your bottom line.

If you've ever taken a cruise and wondered what life would be like if you never went home, here's your opportunity to break down the logistics of such a lifestyle change.