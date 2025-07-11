These Wild Stats About Bathroom Habits On The Road Might Change The Way You Travel
Traveling is stressful. From planning and packing to transportation and time zones, sometimes it feels like you need a vacation after your vacation. This may be especially true if you're one of the many travelers who also carry a fear of public toilets. This condition is known as parcopresis, and it impacts millions of people worldwide. Also known as "shy bowel syndrome," this social anxiety disorder may sound like a bad pun waiting to happen, but for those who suffer from it, it's no laughing matter.
In a recent study conducted by the British bathroom brand QS Supplies, travelers revealed some embarrassing — and perhaps shocking — truths about the lengths they have gone to in order to avoid going in public. Even if you don't have a fear of public washrooms, you may experience some sort of digestive issue, so it'd be good to know what to do if you have food poisoning on the day of your flight. Although it may seem taboo to talk about, in reality, the old saying rings true: when you gotta go, you gotta go.
The ugly truth about toilet troubles while traveling
Let's start with the cringeworthy stats. Of the more than 1,000 travelers surveyed, QS Supplies found one in 12 travelers have experienced a "number two" emergency that resulted in an accident. Another 32% of respondents said they had a poo emergency, but made it just in time. For those who simply could not find an acceptable place to pee, there were 40% of study participants who opted for peeing in a bottle. Add to that the 37% of folks who had to forgo wiping because of a lack of supplies and the 44% of travelers who skipped washing their hands, and you may want to start traveling inside your own plastic bubble.
At the other extreme, there are the people who decide to just hold it all in. The study found that the average time a traveler will hold in a bowel movement is 83 minutes. In fact, one in five respondents said they would wait up to two hours if it meant they didn't have to defecate in an unfamiliar toilet. Most cited cleanliness as the main reason not to go. More than 60% would rather do their business outdoors than face a dirty commode, including in the forest, behind a car, or in a body of water. And while the concern of hygiene in public facilities was the dominant factor, the lack of privacy, the absence of soap or toilet paper, and bad smells also played a role.
Passing gas on a plane? Here's what travelers think
Speaking of bad smells, you may be surprised to hear how strongly travelers feel about unwanted odors. According to the QS Supplies survey, 52% of travelers think people should never break wind on a plane. And if those poor gassy passengers do let a foul-smelling one slide, about one in five believe they should be kicked off the flight. Another bold 29% would ask for financial compensation for being forced to sit next to a flatulent flyer. But before you complain, know that being rude and asking to change seats are among the things flight attendants want you to stop doing.
All of this may have you rethinking your next trip, but the good news is that there are some useful tips in this study as well. Try adopting the habit that 66% of savvy travelers practice and pack a "toilet emergency kit," with items such as wet wipes, their own toilet paper, and even toilet seat covers. Or you can plan even further ahead and actually research the best bathroom options along your journey ahead of time, like the small group of 22% of respondents who do so. Facing a long flight? Make sure you know the best and worst times to visit the bathroom during a flight, and remember, no matter where you fall on the spectrum of traveling tummy troubles, we're all just doing our best to get from point A to point B in one piece.