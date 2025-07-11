These Wild Stats About Bathroom Habits On The Road Might Change The Way You Travel

Speaking of bad smells, you may be surprised to hear how strongly travelers feel about unwanted odors. According to the QS Supplies survey, 52% of travelers think people should never break wind on a plane. And if those poor gassy passengers do let a foul-smelling one slide, about one in five believe they should be kicked off the flight. Another bold 29% would ask for financial compensation for being forced to sit next to a flatulent flyer. But before you complain, know that being rude and asking to change seats are among the things flight attendants want you to stop doing.

All of this may have you rethinking your next trip, but the good news is that there are some useful tips in this study as well. Try adopting the habit that 66% of savvy travelers practice and pack a "toilet emergency kit," with items such as wet wipes, their own toilet paper, and even toilet seat covers. Or you can plan even further ahead and actually research the best bathroom options along your journey ahead of time, like the small group of 22% of respondents who do so. Facing a long flight? Make sure you know the best and worst times to visit the bathroom during a flight, and remember, no matter where you fall on the spectrum of traveling tummy troubles, we're all just doing our best to get from point A to point B in one piece.