The Mediterranean Island Just Off The Coast Of Italy With Gorgeous Pebble Beaches And Perfect Weather

Not only is Malta the perfect Mediterranean island for a historic vacation, it's also a beach lover's paradise, with over 30 beaches scattered across Malta and its neighboring island, Gozo. Whether you love kayaking, surfing, or diving, or you're looking to island hop while visiting Malta, it's one of Europe's best beach destinations. And with its Mediterranean climate making for hot, sunshine-filled summers and mild winters, Malta is worth a visit any time of year.

From elsewhere in Europe, it's an easy flight into Malta International Airport, which is located in Luqa in the southeast part of the island. If you'd rather glide to the island via water, ferries are available from Sicily, along with several other ports in Europe. To maximize your beach time while here, opt for a stay in the seaside village of Sliema. Palazzo Violetta is a gorgeous four-star hotel in a quiet part of Silema with a lovely outdoor pool and an onsite restaurant, and it's only a short walk from both the ocean and city center.