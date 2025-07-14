The Mediterranean Island Just Off The Coast Of Italy With Gorgeous Pebble Beaches And Perfect Weather
Not only is Malta the perfect Mediterranean island for a historic vacation, it's also a beach lover's paradise, with over 30 beaches scattered across Malta and its neighboring island, Gozo. Whether you love kayaking, surfing, or diving, or you're looking to island hop while visiting Malta, it's one of Europe's best beach destinations. And with its Mediterranean climate making for hot, sunshine-filled summers and mild winters, Malta is worth a visit any time of year.
From elsewhere in Europe, it's an easy flight into Malta International Airport, which is located in Luqa in the southeast part of the island. If you'd rather glide to the island via water, ferries are available from Sicily, along with several other ports in Europe. To maximize your beach time while here, opt for a stay in the seaside village of Sliema. Palazzo Violetta is a gorgeous four-star hotel in a quiet part of Silema with a lovely outdoor pool and an onsite restaurant, and it's only a short walk from both the ocean and city center.
Malta is the ultimate beach vacation
Malta is known for its crystalline waters and all-around stunning beaches. The ethereal Fomm ir-Riħ beach is a superb snorkeling spot as well as one of Europe's best-kept secrets, with its sparkling turquoise water, pebbly shoreline, and stunning cliffside views. If you're looking to avoid the crowds, this is your beach, but you'll need to follow a 20-minute, slightly difficult path to reach it. If you prefer not to hike, you can also take a boat to Fomm ir-Riħ. Another uncrowded pebble beach on Malta is St. Thomas' Bay, which can easily be reached by bus or Uber. The pebbles at St. Thomas Bay are easy on the feet, and the remarkably clear waters are ideal for swimming.
When it comes to sandy beaches, Golden Bay is undoubtedly one of Malta's most beautiful, popular with beachgoers for the softness of the sand and easy access to the water. In addition, Ghadira Bay is a favorite among visitors for its amenities like showers, nearby restaurants, and gradual entry into the water. One Tripadvisor reviewer said that Ghadira Bay provided "a perfect blend of convenience, natural beauty, and recreational opportunities, making it a standout beach destination in Malta." Regardless of which beach you choose, be sure to pack sunscreen and lots of water, as you won't always be able to find a shady spot.
A great year-round destination
As one of the sunniest places in Europe (it gets about 300 sunny days per year), Malta is an excellent choice any time of year. If you're looking to soak up as much beach time as possible, then summertime is for you, as temperatures typically range from 86 to 100 degrees (you'll also find some of the island's best evening festivals around this time). Just keep in mind that June to August are the most crowded, so you'll want to book your accommodation ahead of time. You should also plan to get to the beach early in high season to grab a prime spot.
In the fall, the weather is slightly cooler while still being ideal beach weather. During winter, temperatures typically hover around the 50s and 60s, while spring temperatures climb into the mid-70s, making it the best time to enjoy some of the island's hiking and other outdoor activities. Despite its small size, Malta has tons to explore, from Valletta, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the smallest capital city in Europe, to the fascinating Tarxien Temples, which date all the way back to 3150 B.C. and are a perfect place to learn about the island's ancient history.