One Of Europe's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Wild Beach In Malta With Pristine Beauty And Unmatched Snorkeling
Tucked between Italy and North Africa, Malta is a sun-drenched archipelago often overshadowed by the more frequented Greek islands, adding to its charm as the quintessential Mediterranean escape. The small island offers loads of landmarks, making it the perfect vacation spot for viewing historical sites. Much like the overlooked Mediterranean coastal destinations, the country is also an affordable getaway with deliciously fresh seafood. And, while the entire island might be Europe's best-kept secret, Malta has its own hidden treasure: Fomm ir-Riħ, a breathtaking, sparkling blue water beach on the Western coast.
Its location on the island might be where the bay got its name, translating from Maltese to English as "mouth of the wind" because the area is open to Northwestern winds. It doesn't take long to get there since Malta is quite small in size. It's just over a 30-minute drive north of the village's international airport. Since it is on the other side of the island, it is one European shoreline that's ideal for escaping crowds.
The turquoise waters you see on your favorite travel influencer's social media page can be found at Fomm ir-Riħ, which makes it a tourist favorite for snorkeling. When the seas are calm, it's a great place to view what's beneath the surface. You can take a boat tour or even hike down to the pebble beach with your own gear for a dip in the cool Maltese waters. However, be aware that possible winds can also mean that the waves can become quite choppy, so be sure to check the weather report.
Getting to Fomm ir-Riħ and enjoying the pebble beach
Fomm ir-Riħ isn't your average beach. It's nestled on Malta's remote western coastline. The secluded spot is flanked by rugged limestone cliffs and dotted with Mediterranean vegetation. Getting there requires a moderately challenging hike along narrow trails, but travelers say the panoramic views make the effort worthwhile. You can follow the trail to the pebble beach, where turquoise waters meet awe-inspiring scenery. It's one of Malta's most peaceful coastal escapes.
Down at the beach, experienced divers and snorkelers might explore submerged artifacts from World War II. Local boat tours operate in this area, offering guided trips. Onboard the boat, visitors are treated to sweeping views of the dramatic cliffs that give Fomm ir-Riħ its signature silhouette — a view that's especially breathtaking at golden hour.
History buffs and adventurous hikers can detour toward the Victoria Lines, a historic 19th-century British fortification running across the island. Near this area, at the top of a nearby hill, you'll find a WWII pillbox — a small, concrete guard post once used to monitor enemy movement. While there's no official signage, hikers have noted the best way to see it is by boat or going through the il-Baħrija, just 10 minutes south of Fomm ir-Riħ. They say it's a common waypoint for more seasoned trekkers. However, if you're unfamiliar with the area, booking a guide via local tour operators, TripAdvisor, or Viator can also enhance the experience.
Snorkeling and diving at Fomm ir-Riħ
Malta has many spectacular snorkeling spots, and Fomm ir-Riħ stands out because of what lies under the watery veil. Guided tours with local operators like Genjna Watersports allow swimmers and snorkelers to explore the center of the bay, where the sunken remains of a WWII-era plane lies. For divers, it's even more immersive — tours include reef dives, cave dives, and even night dives for those seeking a more thrilling experience.
If you're going without a tour, you can snorkel from the pebble beach. It can be reached via a steep 20-minute hike downhill. The trail can be slippery, so proper footwear and use of caution are a must. On calm days, swimming is easy and serene, but swimmers should avoid the area when northwesterly winds are blowing, as waves can turn the rocky shore dangerous. Still, for those who make the journey at the right time, Fomm ir-Riħ offers an unforgettable blend of adventure, history, and raw natural beauty that encapsulates the spirit of Malta.