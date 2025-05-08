One Of Europe's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Wild Beach In Malta With Pristine Beauty And Unmatched Snorkeling

Tucked between Italy and North Africa, Malta is a sun-drenched archipelago often overshadowed by the more frequented Greek islands, adding to its charm as the quintessential Mediterranean escape. The small island offers loads of landmarks, making it the perfect vacation spot for viewing historical sites. Much like the overlooked Mediterranean coastal destinations, the country is also an affordable getaway with deliciously fresh seafood. And, while the entire island might be Europe's best-kept secret, Malta has its own hidden treasure: Fomm ir-Riħ, a breathtaking, sparkling blue water beach on the Western coast.

Its location on the island might be where the bay got its name, translating from Maltese to English as "mouth of the wind" because the area is open to Northwestern winds. It doesn't take long to get there since Malta is quite small in size. It's just over a 30-minute drive north of the village's international airport. Since it is on the other side of the island, it is one European shoreline that's ideal for escaping crowds.

The turquoise waters you see on your favorite travel influencer's social media page can be found at Fomm ir-Riħ, which makes it a tourist favorite for snorkeling. When the seas are calm, it's a great place to view what's beneath the surface. You can take a boat tour or even hike down to the pebble beach with your own gear for a dip in the cool Maltese waters. However, be aware that possible winds can also mean that the waves can become quite choppy, so be sure to check the weather report.