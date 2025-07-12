New Mexico's 'Gateway To Indian Country' Is An Artsy Gem On Route 66 With Red Rock Beauty And History

If you're embarking on a stunning and storied road trip down Route 66, there are several landmark towns you can't afford to miss. Especially if you're trying to visit all the towns that are given a shout-out in the classic "(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66" song, you'll definitely want to make a stop in Gallup, New Mexico.

Set against the illustrious red rock landscapes that color the Land of Enchantment, Gallup is a beautiful destination filled with Native American history and western charm. Dating back to 1881, the desert town is revered as the "Gateway to Indian Country" because of its proximity to the Navajo reservations populating New Mexico, as well as other Native American land located within the Four Corners region. Bathed in the neon glow of retro motels, you'll have your pick of classic roadside accommodations to settle into as you explore the sites, culminating in a vibrant array of local events, activities, and attractions that pay homage to the town's rich history. To get your kicks on Route 66, gallop to Gallup, New Mexico.