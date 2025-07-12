New Mexico's 'Gateway To Indian Country' Is An Artsy Gem On Route 66 With Red Rock Beauty And History
If you're embarking on a stunning and storied road trip down Route 66, there are several landmark towns you can't afford to miss. Especially if you're trying to visit all the towns that are given a shout-out in the classic "(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66" song, you'll definitely want to make a stop in Gallup, New Mexico.
Set against the illustrious red rock landscapes that color the Land of Enchantment, Gallup is a beautiful destination filled with Native American history and western charm. Dating back to 1881, the desert town is revered as the "Gateway to Indian Country" because of its proximity to the Navajo reservations populating New Mexico, as well as other Native American land located within the Four Corners region. Bathed in the neon glow of retro motels, you'll have your pick of classic roadside accommodations to settle into as you explore the sites, culminating in a vibrant array of local events, activities, and attractions that pay homage to the town's rich history. To get your kicks on Route 66, gallop to Gallup, New Mexico.
Checking in to Gallup
Situated about 2 hours west of Albuquerque, one of the best film cities in America, Gallup is located an ominous 666 miles from the Route 66 End of the Trail Sign on the Santa Monica Pier. The iconic neon signage lining the town's main street alone makes it a stop-worthy destination on your cross-country trek.
While there are many historic hotels and motels to choose from, including the charmingly gritty Golden Desert Motel where the scenes from "Natural Born Killers" were shot, you'd be remiss if you didn't check into the famous El Rancho Hotel. Flourishing in rustic, Southwestern decor, the fabled hotel was a popular vacation spot for movie stars filming in the surrounding area during Hollywood's Golden Age. Adorning its hallowed walls are autographed photographs of famous former guests, ranging from Clark Gable to Lucille Ball, and its Western-outfitted rooms are named after beloved silver-screen cowboys like John Wayne and Roy Rogers.
With an onsite restaurant and bar, the hotel makes a perfect home base for exploring Gallup's historic sites and attractions. Just beware, some of the hotel's former residents are rumored to have never checked out. Prominently featured on the paranormal program "Ghost Adventures," the historic haunt is said to be haunted by supernatural entities, especially near The Bridal Suite.
Checking out local history, art, and culture in Gallup
To dive into the rich history of Gallup, start by making your way downtown to the Gallup Cultural Center. Housed inside the old Santa Fe Train Depot, the museum features an immersive Storyteller Exhibit on its second floor, in which you can learn about the WWII Navajo Code Talkers, admire Native American art, and explore the area's indigenous cultural roots. Another fascinating museum to visit is the Rex Museum. The history of the building alone is intriguing, as the late 19th century structure has housed an array of establishments over the years -– including a brothel, a liquor store, and a bowling alley. Now the storied sandstone building is strictly a museum, hosting a series of rotating art and history exhibits that showcase Gallup's colorful past and present.
If you're visiting during the first week of August, you can attend the annual Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial in Red Rock Park. A beloved celebration of Native American art and culture, the event has been running yearly since 1922, culminating in a vibrant lineup of festivities, including parades, powwows, art exhibitions, and a rodeo. During the first weekend of December, Red Rock Park is the site of another annual event, the Red Rock Balloon Rally. Watch in wonder as 150 hot air balloons drift skyward, set against the breathtaking backdrop of Gallup's enchanting red rock canyons. If you want to behold more of New Mexico's stunning land of canyons and cliffs, you can take a long day trip to Bandelier National Monument situated around 3 hours east of Gallup.