This Unique Historic Hawaii Tour Gives Visitors A Very Rare Scenic Vantage Over Pearl Harbor
Hawaii's most popular (and populous) island, Oahu, offers visitors a heady mix of experiences. The volcanic archipelago's other islands are more specific with their attractions, be it Maui's high-end resorts, the Big Island's awe-inspiring natural beauty and active volcanoes, or Kauai's off-the-beaten-track adventures. Oahu, on the other hand, has a little bit of everything, including some unique experiences that you cannot have anywhere else. One of these includes exploring the island's rich history. Between Waikiki's iconic surf and Honolulu's buzzing nightlife, it's easy to overlook Oahu's pivotal role in one of modern history's most important military events. If you can't really picture yourself visiting a museum during your Hawaii vacation, try cruising through the skies in a vintage World War II airplane as you learn about the fateful events of the Day of Infamy on the Pearl Harbor Warbirds tour.
The attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, was a turning point in World War II. Its aftermath set the tone for the end of the global conflict, and the event itself has become embedded in the global zeitgeist, recreated repeatedly in art and cinema. In fact, scenes of the 2001 war drama "Pearl Harbor," as well as several other iconic movies (including "Jurassic Park"), were filmed at the gorgeous Kualoa Ranch nature reserve in Oahu. The Pearl Harbor Warbirds tour is special because it gives you a literal bird's-eye view of the island, singling out important points of interest from the event and its aftermath. From tracing flight paths used by the attacking Japanese planes to flying over military bases and the harbor, the tours are incredibly immersive.
Pearl Harbor Warbirds offers an immersive experience
The surprise attack on Pearl Harbor — a naval base on Oahu — was monumental for several reasons and led to the U.S. declaring war on Japan. Because the attack was unexpected, there were dozens of American warships and hundreds of planes stationed in the harbor and surrounding airfields, which were destroyed by Japanese fighter planes. Given how decisive these air attacks were, getting a guided aerial tour of the sites is one of the best ways to get a sense of the movements during the Pearl Harbor attack and its aftermath. The Pearl Harbor Warbirds tour does exactly that, with a guide showing you the movements by fighting forces on both sides in real time.
Considering you're basically renting a plane, these tours aren't cheap. A one-hour flight costs about $1,645, while the 30-minute version is $875. This gets you a single seat on an SNJ-5C vintage warplane alongside the pilot. The duration may not sound too long, but the tour covers a lot. The 30-minute loop takes you over Pearl Harbor, various memorials, the Haleiwa Airfield, the North Shore, and the historic Wheeler Airfield, from which about a dozen American pilots were able to take off during the Pearl Harbor attack and engage the Japanese fighters. The longer one-hour tour shows you more of the Oahu coast and additional airfields, tracing the flight paths flown by the Japanese pilots. To complete the immersive experience, flight suits as well as a briefing session are included in the tour.
Continue to delve into Hawaii's World War II history as you explore Oahu
The aerial vantage of the Pearl Harbor Warbirds tour is great for learning the lay of the land, allowing you to get a more holistic understanding of the attack. Once you've seen the sights from the sky, head over to the various memorials and museums to learn historic details. The Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum and Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum are both located in Honolulu and allow you to explore the control towers, airfields, and even the interior of a submarine, all of which played pivotal roles in World War II. The USS Arizona Memorial is a dramatic sight, as the sunken warship is still visible under the water. Nearby is the Battleship Missouri Memorial, where the Instrument of Surrender was signed in 1945, marking the end of World War II.
While history buffs have a lot to occupy themselves with, these sights are set against Oahu's stunning coastal backdrops, making them enjoyable even for those who are just there for the gorgeous landscapes. The island is also rich in Hawaiian culture and history. The Iolani Palace was once home to the Hawaiian royal family, and the Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum has exhibits, a planetarium, and a science center, offering a deep dive into the Pacific region.
If you're heading to Oahu, chances are you'll land in Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Getting around to visit various sights using public transport can become time-consuming, so consider using a car rental. Like the Pearl Harbor Warbirds tour, Oahu can seem pricey, but the experiences it offers are worth it as long as you stay wary of tourist traps that travelers often fall for in Hawaii.