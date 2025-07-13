New Mexico's 'Bridge To Nowhere' Is America's Second-Highest Highway System With Steep Views And Film Acclaim

Framed by New Mexico's stunning land of canyons and rising 565 feet over the Rio Grande, a steel arch near Taos has become one of the area's most popular attractions with a peculiar nickname: the "Bridge to Nowhere." The Rio Grande Gorge Bridge earned this title shortly after it was completed in 1965. At that time, it was only connected to a road system on one side. There was no road leading away from the west end of the bridge. Visitors could walk and drive all the way across and find themselves staring at the state's untouched, rugged, canyon-rich terrain, at least until it was finally connected to US Highway 64.

The Rio Grande Gorge Bridge spans an 800-foot-wide gorge created by one of America's longest rivers. Stretching 600 feet across the Rio Grande's chasm, visitors can walk through the bridge's narrow pedestrian walkways and cantilevered platforms that offer dizzying views of the gorge below. In the distance, the Sangre de Cristo mountains offer a scenic backdrop that completes the thrilling, yet picturesque experience.

The "Bridge to Nowhere" is an engineering feat that was recognized by the American Institute of Steel Construction as the "Most Beautiful Long Span Steel Bridge" in 1996, and it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1997. Its beauty has even drawn filmmakers, with the bridge appearing in several major motion pictures like "Terminator Salvation," "Natural Born Killers," "Wild Hogs," and "White Sands." Walking along its storied paths really does make it easy to feel part of its incredible history.