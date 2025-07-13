New Mexico's 'Bridge To Nowhere' Is America's Second-Highest Highway System With Steep Views And Film Acclaim
Framed by New Mexico's stunning land of canyons and rising 565 feet over the Rio Grande, a steel arch near Taos has become one of the area's most popular attractions with a peculiar nickname: the "Bridge to Nowhere." The Rio Grande Gorge Bridge earned this title shortly after it was completed in 1965. At that time, it was only connected to a road system on one side. There was no road leading away from the west end of the bridge. Visitors could walk and drive all the way across and find themselves staring at the state's untouched, rugged, canyon-rich terrain, at least until it was finally connected to US Highway 64.
The Rio Grande Gorge Bridge spans an 800-foot-wide gorge created by one of America's longest rivers. Stretching 600 feet across the Rio Grande's chasm, visitors can walk through the bridge's narrow pedestrian walkways and cantilevered platforms that offer dizzying views of the gorge below. In the distance, the Sangre de Cristo mountains offer a scenic backdrop that completes the thrilling, yet picturesque experience.
The "Bridge to Nowhere" is an engineering feat that was recognized by the American Institute of Steel Construction as the "Most Beautiful Long Span Steel Bridge" in 1996, and it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1997. Its beauty has even drawn filmmakers, with the bridge appearing in several major motion pictures like "Terminator Salvation," "Natural Born Killers," "Wild Hogs," and "White Sands." Walking along its storied paths really does make it easy to feel part of its incredible history.
Planning your visit to the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge
Visiting the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge is a must when exploring the nearby delightful small town called Taos, just 10 miles to the east. From downtown Taos, follow US Highway 64 west for about 11 miles until the gorge comes into view. There's a parking area on each side of the bridge and a rest stop there that's complete with food vendors, just a short walk away from the main attraction.
If you're flying in, the nearest major airport is in Albuquerque, which is roughly a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Taos. From there, rental cars are the best option for reaching the bridge and for navigating the surrounding desert landscape. If you want to turn your visit into an overnight stay, local lodging in Taos includes the historic Hotel La Fonda de Taos and the cozy El Pueblo Lodge, with rooms available for around $120 to $300 per night. From here, you can also plan other activities like hiking some of Rio Grande Gorge's well-known trails or even booking rafting trips in the Taos Box section of the river that passes directly beneath the bridge.
When you're done planning and ready to take the short drive to the "Bridge to Nowhere," try to time it during early morning or late afternoon when the steel arch is at its most beautiful. You'll capture incredible photos overlooking the gorge on the bridge itself or a shot of it against the mountains in the background. The light hits it just right at these times of the day, allowing you to fully appreciate one of New Mexico's most iconic landmarks.