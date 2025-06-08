Delightful Small Towns To Visit In The US For An Amazing Summer Getaway, According To Travelers
If you're dreaming of a summer escape that blends beauty, history, and a dose of whimsy, these small towns across the United States offer all that and more. From Victorian seaside retreats to artistic desert hideaways and lakeside gems, each destination on this list is packed with character and stunning scenery. Whether you're in the mood for kayaking along dramatic coastlines, exploring preserved 19th-century architecture, or savoring local cuisine in a storybook setting, you'll find the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure in these towns.
We've intentionally included destinations that offer plenty of immersive experiences, from historical tours, to scenic hikes, and one-of-a-kind places to stay, ranging from romantic bed-and-breakfasts to luxurious lakeside inns. We made sure to include spots across the country that offer a variety of landscapes and experiences, with the help of Tripadvisor reviews, travel blogs, and lots of destination sites. Whichever you choose for your next summer getaway, a visit to one of these delightful small towns is a trip you won't soon forget.
Cape May, New Jersey
The Jersey Shore is home to a number of scenic seaside getaways, but one of its most alluring is undoubtedly Cape May. The southernmost point of the state, Cape May is widely considered to be the oldest seashore resort in the country. Characterized by its Victorian-era buildings like the pink and lace-trimmed Eldridge Johnson House and the George Allen House (also known as the Southern Mansion), this scenic town is steeped in history. The 1879 Emlen Physick House is a worthwhile stop for anyone interested in Victorian-era history, while the scenic Historic Cold Spring Village, full of unique shops, 18th-century buildings, and artisan demonstrations, is also a must.
Other excursions include the Harriet Tubman Museum — which documents the life of the iconic freedom fighter who once called Cape May home — and the Cape May Lighthouse. Built in 1859, a climb to the top leads to gorgeous ocean scenery. Cape May also boasts a rich arts scene, especially thanks to the Cape May Stage and the East Lynne Theater Company, along with many choices in restaurants, wineries, distilleries, and breweries. For a romantic bed and breakfast with an ocean view, Angel of the Sea is one of Cape May's most stunning accommodations, with rooms starting at just $99 a night.
Eureka Springs, Arkansas
Tucked away in the Ozarks, Eureka Springs is a funky city bursting with mountain charm. This summer getaway is the perfect nature escape, from kayaking along the White River to zip lining over the Ozark Mountains. Surrounded by two rivers and three lakes, Eureka Springs is a haven for all water-based activities, not to mention its dozen or so springs that remain — the largest of which can be seen at Blue Spring Heritage Center. Within its downtown, find lots of preserved Victorian architecture, artist workshops, and quirky stores ranging from metaphysical shops to the whimsical aMUSEd Fine Art and Extraordinary Books.
Right outside of town, the glass-laden Thorncrown Chapel is an architectural marvel and worth a stop. For a memorable stay, the Crescent Hotel and Spa dates back to 1886 and is the perfect choice for anyone looking for Victorian style, charm, and comfort. "You can't help but have fun in Eureka," said one Redditor in r/Arkansas. "It's an amazing place."
Bar Harbor, Maine
With its Victorian charm, seaside views, and easy access to Maine's Acadia National Park, it's no wonder why Bar Harbor is routinely on lists of America's best towns. Situated on the peaceful Frenchman Bay, a vacation here means exploring Acadia's 150 miles of hiking trails and then strolling down Bar Harbor's quaint Main Street. Here, you can find many delightful art galleries, shops, and restaurants, like the waterfront Geddy's, which is beloved especially for its lobster rolls. Right outside of town, don't skip a visit to the historic Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse, one of Maine's most iconic landmarks that dates back to 1858.
For a truly unforgettable experience, go on a tour with Bar Harbor Whale Watch Co., which operates right in downtown Bar Harbor. "The views of Acadia from the water were stunning," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Highly recommend this tour to anyone visiting Bar Harbor!" For a luxurious waterfront stay, Balance Rock Inn, which was built in 1903, offers plenty of quiet and seclusion alongside proximity to Bar Harbor's Village District.
Carmel-by-the-Sea, California
If fairytale vibes are calling to you this summer, then Carmel-by-the-Sea needs to be on your radar. This scenic California town is full of beaches, historic sites, and boutiques while managing to look straight out of a storybook. It's so enchanting that you won't even find any street addresses — but instead, houses are given distinct names like "Hansel" or"Sea Breeze." This quaint destination has everything you could want from a summer getaway, from stunning white sand beaches like Carmel Beach to historic sightseeing like the Carmel Mission (which was founded in 1771) and an impressive dining scene, all despite being a small town.
For a bit of adventure, it's also the perfect jumping-off point for exploring more of Big Sur, which is known for unparalleled rugged ocean views and hiking. If you're looking for a touch of glamor and proximity to town and the ocean, you can't go wrong with the dog-friendly Cypress Inn. Once co-owned by the singer and actress Doris Day, it's just a six-minute walk from the scenic Carmel Beach, making it a great choice for anyone who wants to maximize their beach time.
Highlands, North Carolina
If you're looking to escape the summer heat, there are few better places than the mountains of North Carolina. Highlands, located within the Nantahala National Forest, is undoubtedly one of the state's most delightful small towns. Nature lovers will find plenty to do here, from strolling around Cliffside Lake to sunset spotting at the appropriately named Sunset Rock and hiking to the impressive triple waterfall, Glen Falls. Apart from enjoying the outdoors, the town itself is picturesque and has lots to explore, from antique stores to a wide variety of restaurants (Ristorante Paoletti is one of the best spots in town, according to blogger Living and Local) and an impressive cultural scene.
A number of entertainment venues, ranging from theater to chamber music, open during the summer, and popping into the gallery at The Bascom — where you can also attend an art class or artist lecture — is always worthwhile. Considered one of the best resorts in the South, the Skyline Lodge is the ultimate luxurious nature escape. Despite dating back to the 1930s, it has all modern amenities, and its onsite steakhouse is particularly acclaimed.
Taos, New Mexico
If escaping to a quiet desert town is your ideal summer getaway, Taos in New Mexico fits the bill. Don't worry about the intense summer heat here — due to its high elevation, summer temperatures range from the low 40s to high 80 degrees Fahrenheit. And you'll definitely want to spend lots of time outdoors here, from visiting one of the country's tallest bridges, Rio Grande Gorge Bridge, to relaxing in one of the region's hot springs like Black Rock Hot Springs, about 25 minutes outside of Taos.
This artistic town is rich in culture and history, with lots of Native American and Spanish colonial influences, and you'll find numerous art galleries and museums throughout Taos, especially in the Taos Plaza area. Notably, Taos is also home to an enchanting 1,000-year-old World Heritage Site, a Native American settlement that is considered the oldest continuously inhabited community in the country. For a history-rich stay close to the town plaza, La Dona Luz Inn is a quaint, well-rated 200-year-old adobe bed and breakfast.
St. Michaels, Maryland
Located on Maryland's Chesapeake Bay, St. Michaels is known for its fresh seafood and nautical charm. In true Maryland fashion, the Crab Claw Restaurant is a local gem and has remained family-owned since it opened in the 1950s. Its menu features all sorts of seafood, from Chesapeake Bay oysters to lobster, but the star of the show is, of course, crab. Apart from indulging in some of the country's best seafood, spend some time learning about local history at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, biking along the waterfront, and browsing the local shops on South Talbot Street.
If you're looking for luxury, opt for the five-star Inn at Perry Cabin. With features like a spa and waterfront dining, you're sure to have an unforgettable summer getaway at this Michelin-recommended resort. If it looks familiar, it's because it's where the wedding reception scene was shot in the 2005 movie "The Wedding Crashers."
Lake Placid, New York
Lake Placid is considered by some as "the birthplace of the American vacation," so you'd be hard-pressed to find a better summer getaway spot. Nestled in the Adirondacks, the outdoor activities are endless, from paddling to swimming or boating and, of course, hiking. From the trek up Mount Jo to exploring the quiet trails of Brewster Peninsula Walking Paths, Lake Placid is full of surreal mountain and lakeside scenery. "At the top, be prepared for gorgeous sweeping views of the Adirondacks," said travel blogger Half Half Travel about the unmissable 4-mile trail to Mount Van Hoevenberg. "Have the camera ready!"
If you really want to immerse yourself in nature, Lake Placid is a stellar camping spot, with a number of campgrounds available. Otherwise, Crowne Plaza is a cozy hotel with unmatched views. It's worth noting that this postcard-worthy mountain retreat is also bursting with Olympic history, and you can tour numerous 1932 and 1980 Olympic Legacy Sites, like the Olympic Center, where there's year-round public skating and the Olympic Museum.
Beaufort, South Carolina
If you're looking for a more under-the-radar alternative to Charleston or Hilton Head, the quaint seaside town of Beaufort is brimming with history and romance. As one of the oldest settlements in the country, you'll find lots of historical antebellum architecture and fascinating sites like the Beaufort History Museum and the former home of Robert Smalls, who went from enslavement to becoming a war hero and serving in the state and national legislature. For some pristine nature, head to Hunting Island State Park, where you can enjoy miles of trails and beaches.
Despite being a small town, you'll still find plenty of dining options in Beaufort, especially when it comes to Southern specialties. "Plum's is a local favorite for seafood and Lowcountry cuisine, and it has a really relaxed vibe," said one Redditor in r/Beaufort. To soak up even more history, The Beaufort Inn is located right in Downtown and has been operating for over 100 years.
Saugatuck, Michigan
This Lake Michigan gem has all you could want from a summer escape: Beaches and outdoor adventure, relaxation, and a beautiful town perfect for exploring. Whether paddle boating, canoeing, fishing, or just lounging by the water is more your speed, Saugatuck is the town for you. For gorgeous views, head to Saugatuck Harbor Natural Area, but if you're up for a bit of a challenge, hike up Mount Baldhead. "The views at the top are worth it, and if you choose to go ahead rather than back down the stairs, Oval Beach is outstanding," said one Tripadvisor reviewer.
Saugatuck also boasts an impressive creative culture, and you'll find many galleries, studios, and shops selling locally made work throughout the town. Located within Michigan's Fruit Belt region, you'll find plenty of farm-to-table restaurants as well as innovative wineries and breweries. Stay at the historic Judson Heath Colonial Inn for cozy accommodations, a gourmet breakfast, and beautiful garden views.
Telluride, Colorado
Telluride may be best known for skiing, but summertime here is just as unmissable. There's plenty to do, from hiking Bear Creek Trail, which leads to the incredible Bear Creek Falls, to learning about Colorado's mining history at the Telluride Historical Museum. "If you're able to take the walking history tour offered — DO IT!" says travel blogger Carpe Travel. "The small town has so much history just along the streets and knowing the stories makes your stay so much more interesting. I absolutely loved this tour when I did it!" You'll also find plenty of summertime festivities, from free wine tastings to summer concert series and events like the Telluride Balloon Festival.
Telluride is also home to what may be the country's most memorable mode of public transportation — free gondola rides. It connects Telluride with Mountain Village, all while offering unforgettable views of the San Juan mountains. For the perfect jumping-off point for exploring, stay at Hotel Telluride, which offers boutique-style accommodations with a European feel.
Galena, Illinois
Located on the Galena River (near the Mississippi River), Galena in Illinois is a gem for history and nature lovers alike. Here, you'll find preserved 1850s buildings occupied by over 125 local businesses along its Main Street, from old-fashioned ice cream parlors to wine-tasting rooms and eateries like the Galena institution, Fried Green Tomatoes. Over 85% of the town is on the National Register of Historic Places, and its biggest claim to fame is the former home of President Ulysses S. Grant. To learn more, a visit to Grant's former home as well as the Galena and U.S. Grant History Museum is a must.
Galena also has no shortage of jaw-dropping natural scenery. "Galena is magical," as one Redditor put in r/Illinois. "As I drove through to get to Galena there were rolling hills. Looked like a Microsoft screen saver! ... It's so romantic and quaint." To be right in the middle of the action, The DeSoto House Hotel is located right on Main Street and has been operating since 1855.
Bayfield, Wisconsin
This small Wisconsin town is the gateway to the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, one of the most underrated national parks in the Midwest. Known as one of the best kayaking destinations in the world, vacationers can explore the cluster of 22 islands throughout Lake Superior, where you'll find numerous sea caves, historic lighthouses, waterfalls, and scenic hiking trails. "What an amazing place," said one past visitor on Tripadvisor. If you're not up for kayaking, you can also opt for a cruise tour (Apostle Island Cruises is a popular option) — either way, be sure to spend lots of time exploring the Lakeshore's fantastic scenery.
If you're up for even more fantastic nature, the Houghton Falls State Natural Area is just 15 minutes outside of Bayfield and offers gorgeous cliffside views and swimming. Meyer's Beach Sea Cave Trail is also one of the best hiking trails in the region, thanks to its unique rock formations and lake views. Be sure to also budget some time to take the ferry to Madeline Island, the largest of the Apostle Islands, although the only one technically not part of the Lakeshore. For a memorable stay, The Bayfield Inn has been operating for close to a century and offers luxurious accommodation right on Lake Superior's shoreline. You're also steps away from Bayfield's historic downtown, where you can find lots of local shops, cafes, and restaurants, as well as Memorial Park, which hosts free concerts on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer.
Leavenworth, Washington
If you're dreaming of a European vacation but it's just not in the cards this summer, you're in luck. Leavenworth offers all the appeal and gorgeous scenery that you're seeking, right in Washington. This Bavarian village is tucked in the Cascade Mountains, making it an amazing destination for activities like kayaking, hiking (making the journey up to Colchuck Lake is a must), and paddleboarding. Leavenworth also features gorgeous Alpine architecture, complete with a number of breweries, taprooms, cideries (the region is the apple capital of the United States), wineries, and lots of Bavarian cuisine. Sausage Garten is a well-rated outdoor dining spot, and Andreas Keller Restaurant is a great place to enjoy some live music alongside traditional dishes.
Although wintertime is particularly popular here, the summer offers its own vibrant atmosphere, thanks to lots of open-air markets, festivals, and live music. For a taste of the Alps, stay at Hotel Pension Anna. The family-run boutique hotel embraces traditional Alpine style while offering amenities such as an included breakfast and close proximity to the city center.
Stowe, Vermont
Vermont is typically seen as a fall or winter destination, but we'd like to make the case for a summertime getaway. Within Stowe, you can take a short hike to the state's tallest waterfall, Moss Glen Falls, wander through Vermont's sugar maple trees in Kirchner Woods, or take a dip in the hidden swimming holes of Waterbury Reservoir. If your visit coincides with a Sunday, stop by the Stowe Farmers Market for a locally made treat. Other fun summertime events include a Fourth of July celebration and the free, three-day Stowe Jazz Festival that comes to town every August.
It's also a hotspot for beer drinkers (Vermont actually has more craft breweries per capita than any other state), and you'll find a number of solid options right in Stowe, like the family-run The Alchemist. "One of the best smaller independent breweries that I've ever been to," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Amazing atmosphere, live music, great food and their beer is some of the best in the United States." History lovers will also find plenty to do, with plenty of museums and landmarks throughout town, like the Stowe Historical Society Museum and the Von Trapp Family Lodge and Resort — yes, like from the "Sound of Music." The famous family actually found refuge in Stowe after escaping Austria during World War II. Stay overnight here for European-style lodging coupled with incredible mountain views.
Methodology
We intentionally selected small towns across the country to offer convenience to a range of travelers and made sure to deliberately include towns that offer a variety of scenery and experiences. Each has lots of beauty and things to keep you occupied during a summer getaway, and we utilized Tripadvisor reviews, Reddit threads, travel blogs, and tourism sites to ensure all of our information is accurate and that each destination is worth your while.