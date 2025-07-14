Borrow This Genius Piece Of Scuba Diving Gear For Sunburn-Free Snorkeling This Summer
Your tropical beach holiday is booked! If you're ready to jump in the ocean and explore, you've probably done the research and found the best islands for snorkeling based on your skill level. Snorkeling is a fun and accessible introduction to the underwater world of colorful coral reefs and incredible marine life. It requires only a mask for seeing, a snorkel tube for breathing, and fins for propelling you through the water. Maybe you even did some extra homework to learn common mistakes to avoid when snorkeling for the first time. But snorkelers are often so entranced by what they see below water that they forget to protect themselves from what's beaming down at them above the water. Sunlight is much more intense at the beach because the UV rays are reflected off the water and sand onto your body. While many swimsuits may look fantastic in photos (hello, cute little bikini!), they leave the skin completely exposed to the sun's harsh rays.
Borrow a tip from scuba divers and surfers by wearing a thin, protective layer while you snorkel. In diving, it's called a dive skin — a sleek layer less than 1 millimeter thick that covers you from ankles to wrists. In warm waters, it protects the skin from UV rays and any animal stings, like jellyfish. In cold water, it can serve as an insulation layer underneath a wetsuit. Even if you don't want to put on a full-length dive suit for snorkeling, just a little bit of coverage goes a long way to protect your skin from the sun.
Dive skins, rash guards, and other snorkel protection
Diving isn't the only watersport gear that works. Similar to dive skins, rash guards are long-sleeve shirts used by surfers. These block the sun but also prevent rashes from the constant friction of climbing back onto the surfboard. A long-sleeve swim shirt that's been treated for UV protection would also work well to protect your back skin from the sun. They are similar to rash guards but with a looser fit.
If you've already packed your bags without a dive skin, rash guard, or swim shirt, don't panic. Chances are, you already have what you need in your suitcase. Even a simple t-shirt and shorts will give you some protection against the sun. Ideally, the shirt should be made from a light, synthetic material that won't weigh you down in the water. Long-sleeve hiking t-shirts or sports shirts can double up as snorkeling gear, especially if they are a slim fit and UV-treated.
Wherever you go, make sure you learn how to snorkel safely, especially around coral reefs. These beautiful, delicate ecosystems are a wonder to behold, but they must be treated with care.