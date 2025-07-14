Borrow This Genius Piece Of Scuba Diving Gear For Sunburn-Free Snorkeling This Summer

Your tropical beach holiday is booked! If you're ready to jump in the ocean and explore, you've probably done the research and found the best islands for snorkeling based on your skill level. Snorkeling is a fun and accessible introduction to the underwater world of colorful coral reefs and incredible marine life. It requires only a mask for seeing, a snorkel tube for breathing, and fins for propelling you through the water. Maybe you even did some extra homework to learn common mistakes to avoid when snorkeling for the first time. But snorkelers are often so entranced by what they see below water that they forget to protect themselves from what's beaming down at them above the water. Sunlight is much more intense at the beach because the UV rays are reflected off the water and sand onto your body. While many swimsuits may look fantastic in photos (hello, cute little bikini!), they leave the skin completely exposed to the sun's harsh rays.

Borrow a tip from scuba divers and surfers by wearing a thin, protective layer while you snorkel. In diving, it's called a dive skin — a sleek layer less than 1 millimeter thick that covers you from ankles to wrists. In warm waters, it protects the skin from UV rays and any animal stings, like jellyfish. In cold water, it can serve as an insulation layer underneath a wetsuit. Even if you don't want to put on a full-length dive suit for snorkeling, just a little bit of coverage goes a long way to protect your skin from the sun.