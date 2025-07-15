A New Type Of Travel Insurance Reimburses For Your Vacation Plans In Case Of A Dangerous Heat Wave
Rainy days can ruin a vacation, but one insurance company is also considering the impact of dangerous heat waves on travel plans. Sensible Weather is a travel insurance company that offers a Weather Guarantee program, which reimburses travelers in the event of rain, heavy snow, or extreme heat. Nick Cavanaugh, Ph.D., is the CEO and founder of Sensible Weather. Cavanaugh, who comes from a climate science background, got the idea after seeing more cases of extreme weather and an interest in climate risk.
The program works by first booking a trip or activity through one of Sensible Weather's travel and hospitality partners, and then adding the Weather Guarantee to your booking. Keep in mind, there are certain thresholds that must be met to get your money back, depending on the season and location. We spoke with Cavanaugh, who provided more details on what those parameters might look like. "For heat, reimbursement occurs when the forecasted high exceeds a temperature threshold, often around 90°F or higher, depending on the local climate and time of year," explained Cavanaugh.
He added that "there must also be a set number of hours during the coverage window—typically between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM—where the temperature is forecasted to exceed that threshold." Customers are given these requirements at the time of purchase, and if the day's weather forecast meets those qualifications, they will get a text message that morning with a link to collect their reimbursement.
Why are heat waves so dangerous?
Many people travel to warm destinations to escape the cold, but too much heat isn't good either. Not only can it be uncomfortable — imagine doing a walking tour while baking under the sun — but it can also be dangerous. When the body overheats too much, it can lead to what's known as heatstroke. According to the Mayo Clinic, heatstroke symptoms include a body temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, unusual mental or behavioral changes like slurred speech or confusion, hot and dry skin, excessive sweating, nausea, vomiting, flushed skin, rapid breathing, increased heart rate, and a headache. If you have heatstroke symptoms, get treatment right away, as this can be fatal.
The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that heat stress causes the highest amount of weather-related deaths, and the number of people exposed to extremely high temperatures continues to rise amid the effects of climate change. With these risks in mind, the WHO recommends that people try to avoid heatstroke and other heat-related complications by remaining indoors or at least in the shade. However, if you're on vacation, staying cooped up indoors might not be your ideal scenario, especially if there's a lot of sightseeing you want to do. In this case, having the option to get reimbursed during an unexpected and dangerous heat wave could be the way to go.