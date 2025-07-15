This Underrated Arkansas Getaway Boasts A Thriving Arts Scene Full Of Murals, Museums, Venues, And Trails
If you're looking for a reason to visit Arkansas that isn't Little Rock (not that there's anything wrong with Little Rock — after all, it's home to a vibrant neighborhood that's an artsy gem of boutiques, markets, and food), then consider planning a trip to Fort Smith. What this underrated city lacks in fame, it more than makes up for with a plethora of attractions sure to delight both urbanites and nature lovers. You see, in addition to Southern hospitality and a rich cultural heritage, Fort Smith is where you'll find a thriving arts scene full of murals, museums, venues, and trails.
If you plan to arrive by plane, you've got a couple of options: Northwest Arkansas National Airport, which is about 80 miles north of Fort Smith, and Tulsa International Airport, which is about 115 miles northwest. The best time to visit the city, especially if you want to enjoy its many outdoor activities, is summer; be forewarned, however, as, like much of the South, summer is when it's the hottest and most humid. There's also no shortage of places to stay in the city, such as the Courtyard Fort Smith Downtown, The Beland Mansion, and the Days Inn by Wyndham Fort Smith.
This being the American South, foodies can rejoice knowing that there are quite a few eateries to score some down-home grub, including Calico County, Benson's Grill, and Art's BBQ & Burgers. But if that all sounds a little too heavy to you, Fort Smith also has a surprisingly diverse food scene that's bound to have something more to your tastes. Perhaps La Mesa Mexican Restaurant, Paizi's Gyros Mediterranean Grill, and Bay Leaf Indian Cuisine are more to your liking?
Fort Smith's creative spirit
Fort Smith is brimming with imagination and isn't afraid to show it, which becomes apparent just walking around its streets and seeing the many murals that adorn its buildings. Massive, vibrant works of street art can be found at 808 Garrison Avenue, 509 Rogers Avenue, 4719 Towson Avenue, 700 South 11th Street, and many other locations around the city. (And if you're looking for another Southern vacation destination with an artsy side, check out this affordable Arkansas city, which pairs a respected college with a vibrant arts scene and centuries of history.)
Art enthusiasts will be relieved to know that Fort Smith's creativity isn't just limited to outdoor murals, as it's also home to several art galleries. The Gallery on Garrison displays a variety of works specifically from regional artists, shining a spotlight on the considerable talent that resides in the South, and even hosts classes, workshops, and events. University of Arkansas – Fort Smith Gallery of Art and Design features pieces from prominent contemporary artists, both local and from abroad, across various mediums, including painting, sculpture, graphic design, and book art. And then, there's the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, whose five galleries feature works from some of the most talented modern artists. It also offers art programs for all ages.
Fort Smith's unique heritage is well-preserved in its many museums that you won't find anywhere else, such as the Chaffee Barbershop and Military Museum, which is exactly what you think it is. For more mature history buffs, there's Miss Laura's Brothel Museum, which shines a light on Fort Smith's more scandalous past (visitors must be 16 years or older, of course). And to learn about the history of transportation in the city, check out the Fort Smith Trolley Museum.
Fort Smith's venues and trails
Fort Smith doesn't skimp on live entertainment, as evidenced by its many venues hosting all kinds of shows. For example, some of the top musical and comedy acts grace the stage at the Fort Smith Masonic Temple and Majestic Fort Smith. Every season, the Fort Smith Little Theatre hosts a bevy of productions of classic plays and musicals, as well as various off-season shows. But if you're in the mood for something a little more down 'n' dirty, spend an evening at Neumeier's Rib Room to check out some local acts playing their hearts out while you chow down on delicious barbecue.
Live entertainment is great and all, but sometimes you need a break from the loud music and crowds to get in touch with nature. Luckily, Fort Smith has an abundance of nature for you to experience via its many scenic walking trails. Head on over to River Park and take a leisurely stroll on the 6.3-mile Greg Smith River Trail, which features tranquil views of the Arkansas River. The Massard Road North Trail is a relatively short 1.4 miles long, but it passes along some noteworthy destinations, including the Fort Smith Dog Park and the Janet Huckabee Nature Center.
But if these trails are too easy for you, then maybe Lake Fort Smith State Park has what you're looking for. In addition to fishing, swimming, and camping, the park has miles and miles of trails for hiking and mountain biking. Start off with something on the easy/moderate side with the Warren Hollow trail, then work your way up to something a little more difficult with the Sheperd Spring Trail. And don't forget to visit Arkansas' first state park, which has crashing waterfalls, stunning hiking trails, and epic summer swimming spots.