This Underrated Arkansas Getaway Boasts A Thriving Arts Scene Full Of Murals, Museums, Venues, And Trails

If you're looking for a reason to visit Arkansas that isn't Little Rock (not that there's anything wrong with Little Rock — after all, it's home to a vibrant neighborhood that's an artsy gem of boutiques, markets, and food), then consider planning a trip to Fort Smith. What this underrated city lacks in fame, it more than makes up for with a plethora of attractions sure to delight both urbanites and nature lovers. You see, in addition to Southern hospitality and a rich cultural heritage, Fort Smith is where you'll find a thriving arts scene full of murals, museums, venues, and trails.

If you plan to arrive by plane, you've got a couple of options: Northwest Arkansas National Airport, which is about 80 miles north of Fort Smith, and Tulsa International Airport, which is about 115 miles northwest. The best time to visit the city, especially if you want to enjoy its many outdoor activities, is summer; be forewarned, however, as, like much of the South, summer is when it's the hottest and most humid. There's also no shortage of places to stay in the city, such as the Courtyard Fort Smith Downtown, The Beland Mansion, and the Days Inn by Wyndham Fort Smith.

This being the American South, foodies can rejoice knowing that there are quite a few eateries to score some down-home grub, including Calico County, Benson's Grill, and Art's BBQ & Burgers. But if that all sounds a little too heavy to you, Fort Smith also has a surprisingly diverse food scene that's bound to have something more to your tastes. Perhaps La Mesa Mexican Restaurant, Paizi's Gyros Mediterranean Grill, and Bay Leaf Indian Cuisine are more to your liking?