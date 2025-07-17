Missouri's Highest Peak Is In A Gorgeous Ozarks State Park With Camping And Hidden Hiking Trails

Missouri's St. Francois Mountains are a natural oasis of towering peaks, thundering waterfalls, and lush vegetation, often dotted with wildflowers. This area, shaped by molten lava and forest fire, is a peaceful escape into a wild natural landscape for backpackers, hikers, campers, and nature-lovers of every stripe. A step above the rest is Taum Sauk Mountain, the highest point in the entire state. To see it for yourself, all you'll need to do is visit Taum Sauk Mountain State Park.

The trail to the summit isn't one of those park trails that are only for experienced hikers. In fact, it is surprisingly quick and easy. After you see the high point, you should plan to stay a little longer and see what else the park has to offer. Taum Sauk Mountain State Park is flanked by other Missouri protected lands, so if you're looking to explore more of the state's natural beauty, Taum Sauk is a perfect starting place for an adventure through the Show-Me State.

The fascinating rock formations and natural pools at Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park are a little over half an hour away by car (though you can also embark on an epic journey along the Ozark Trail between them). It's less than an hour from the gorgeous woods of Mark Twain National Forest, and about an hour from Coldwater Conservation Area. If you're looking for a way to Taum Sauk, your best bet would be a 40-minute drive from the city of Farmington, Missouri. If you're flying in, you'll want to book a flight to St. Louis Lambert International Airport and secure yourself a rental car for the two-hour drive.