Missouri's Highest Peak Is In A Gorgeous Ozarks State Park With Camping And Hidden Hiking Trails
Missouri's St. Francois Mountains are a natural oasis of towering peaks, thundering waterfalls, and lush vegetation, often dotted with wildflowers. This area, shaped by molten lava and forest fire, is a peaceful escape into a wild natural landscape for backpackers, hikers, campers, and nature-lovers of every stripe. A step above the rest is Taum Sauk Mountain, the highest point in the entire state. To see it for yourself, all you'll need to do is visit Taum Sauk Mountain State Park.
The trail to the summit isn't one of those park trails that are only for experienced hikers. In fact, it is surprisingly quick and easy. After you see the high point, you should plan to stay a little longer and see what else the park has to offer. Taum Sauk Mountain State Park is flanked by other Missouri protected lands, so if you're looking to explore more of the state's natural beauty, Taum Sauk is a perfect starting place for an adventure through the Show-Me State.
The fascinating rock formations and natural pools at Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park are a little over half an hour away by car (though you can also embark on an epic journey along the Ozark Trail between them). It's less than an hour from the gorgeous woods of Mark Twain National Forest, and about an hour from Coldwater Conservation Area. If you're looking for a way to Taum Sauk, your best bet would be a 40-minute drive from the city of Farmington, Missouri. If you're flying in, you'll want to book a flight to St. Louis Lambert International Airport and secure yourself a rental car for the two-hour drive.
Explore Taum Sauk Mountain, no matter your skill level
When you think about summiting a mountain, especially one labeled the highest point in a region, you might picture yourself with rappelling gear, trying to figure out the best thing to do about altitude sickness, but you don't need to worry about any of that going up the Highest Point Trail. It's short, paved, and a great hiking trail for wheelchair users. Unfortunately, you won't find much in the way of views from the top here because it's too densely forested, but you will find a marker showing that you've reached the state's highest point.
If you're looking for a challenge, you can hike the Mina Sauk Falls Trail. This dynamic route also takes you up the paved path to the high point, but from there you'll continue into increasingly rough terrain to explore overlooks, letting you look down from the ledges to see the mountain and woods beyond. Along the way, if the weather is right and there have been recent rains, you'll cross over the state's highest waterfall: Mina Sauk Falls. Just be aware that the rain also makes the stones very slippery, and this hike becomes a riskier proposition.
The Mina Sauk Falls Trail only takes two hours, but if you're looking to spend the entire day on the trails at Taum Sauk Mountain State Park, you can continue along the route known as To Tom Sauk on the Ozark Trail. On your six-hour journey, you'll still see the falls and the mountain, but you'll spend far longer exploring the surrounding woods, too. Just come prepared — this trail is often overgrown and can be tricky to navigate.
Stay overnight in Taum Sauk Mountain State Park
If you want to spend the night under the stars and get an early start on the trails, it's a great idea to bring a tent with you on your trip. Camping at Taum Sauk is extremely affordable, only $2 per person per night and free for those heading to the usual walk-in campsites. Just be aware that there are only 12 campsites and they don't take reservations — you'll have to try your luck and hope to snag one. That usually isn't a problem, though. As interesting as this park is, and as fun as it is to stargaze in this remote area, it's not a particularly popular or well-known spot, so you'll have a decent shot.
If you hike along the Ozark Trail to Devil's Tollgate, you will see some designated campsites to choose from. They don't look like much, just a stone fire pit and some logs arranged nearby, but they're a great spot to set up your tent. If you want to make sure you're on the right track, take a look at the campground map from Taum Sauk Mountain State Park before you hit the trail.