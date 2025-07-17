Hidden On Hawaii's Moloka'i Island Is A Secret Black Sand Beach With Unique Beauty And No Crowds

Nestled amidst the remote and rugged northern shores of Moloka'i, one of the lesser-visited hidden gem Hawaiian islands with pretty beaches and cliffside views, lies a secret beach where you can go to escape the usual tourist traps and overwhelming crowds. While Moloka'i has no shortage of picture-perfect towns that capture the Hawaiian spirit, travelers in search of quieter locations can find their zen at Awahua Beach, an uncrowded oasis located along the base of the Kalaupapa Peninsula that is sure to take your breath away in more ways than one.

Being one of the less touristy Hawaiian islands, Moloka'i is already pretty isolated, with only about 8,000 inhabitants on the island. This is great news for the threatened and endangered species that live on the island, like green sea turtles and monk seals, that require a safe haven from the more frequented tourist meccas. Volcanic activity and seismic disturbances throughout the years have created the dramatic landscape seen on the island today, like the steep cliffs of Kalaupapa that visitors have to brave to get to this powerfully quiet and remote beach.

It's difficult to make your way into Awahua Beach, but not impossible. Visitors need a written permit or be part of a group to access it, as the terrain is dangerously steep and on protected land. The 3-mile hike down the cliffside trail offers spectacular views overlooking the beach below. You'll zigzag through wooded mountain terrain before arriving at the beautiful black sands of Awahua. Once you reach the bottom of the winding rocky trail, you will be amazed when you gaze back up at the majestic green cliffs that envelop you, unable to fathom just how isolated you truly are on this exotic island.