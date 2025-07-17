One Of Seattle's Wealthiest Neighborhoods Blends Historic Mansions, Skyline Sights, And Café Culture

Seattle, Washington, boasts magnificent architecture and scenery. You'll find that this is especially true in Queen Anne, one of the Emerald's City's wealthiest neighborhoods. Situated near Magnolia, a seaside spot with helpful locals, Queen Anne is brimming with historic mansions that will leave visitors mesmerized. The neighborhood offers skyline sights, which has lured affluent residents for decades. Queen Anne is also home to a number of cafes that affirms Seattle's reputation for being one of the best destinations in America for coffee lovers.

Kick off your time in Queen Anne by visiting Kerry Park, a hillside site that is arguably one of the city's best viewing points. Look towards the horizon for phenomenal vistas of the Space Needle, Downtown Seattle, and Elliot Bay. To avoid throngs of people and for a better chance at locating street parking, stop by in the morning. The earlier the better; users on Google say that the sunrise at Kerry Park is beyond compare.

Next, set off to wander the surrounding streets, many lined with luxurious homes worth millions of dollars. This includes the nearby Ballard/Howe House on West Highland Drive. Built in 1901, this structure is on the National Register of Historic Places and is a fine example of Colonial/Georgian Revival style architecture. Although this is a private residence, you can still admire its opulence from the sidewalk. End your stroll at nearby Caffe Vita where you can treat yourself to a cappuccino, cold brew, and other caffeinated delights.