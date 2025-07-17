One Of Seattle's Wealthiest Neighborhoods Blends Historic Mansions, Skyline Sights, And Café Culture
Seattle, Washington, boasts magnificent architecture and scenery. You'll find that this is especially true in Queen Anne, one of the Emerald's City's wealthiest neighborhoods. Situated near Magnolia, a seaside spot with helpful locals, Queen Anne is brimming with historic mansions that will leave visitors mesmerized. The neighborhood offers skyline sights, which has lured affluent residents for decades. Queen Anne is also home to a number of cafes that affirms Seattle's reputation for being one of the best destinations in America for coffee lovers.
Kick off your time in Queen Anne by visiting Kerry Park, a hillside site that is arguably one of the city's best viewing points. Look towards the horizon for phenomenal vistas of the Space Needle, Downtown Seattle, and Elliot Bay. To avoid throngs of people and for a better chance at locating street parking, stop by in the morning. The earlier the better; users on Google say that the sunrise at Kerry Park is beyond compare.
Next, set off to wander the surrounding streets, many lined with luxurious homes worth millions of dollars. This includes the nearby Ballard/Howe House on West Highland Drive. Built in 1901, this structure is on the National Register of Historic Places and is a fine example of Colonial/Georgian Revival style architecture. Although this is a private residence, you can still admire its opulence from the sidewalk. End your stroll at nearby Caffe Vita where you can treat yourself to a cappuccino, cold brew, and other caffeinated delights.
Visit Parsons Gardens and other things to do in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood
Now, you might be asking yourself where the name Queen Anne originated from in the first place. The answer provides insight into Seattle's past. In the late 1800s, Queen Anne style homes were all the rage in this neighborhood. These grand Victorian-era abodes can still be found here today, but as demonstrated by the Ballard/Howe House, there are other architectural styles in Queen Anne.
Take, for instance, the Parsons House. This expansive Dutch Colonial beauty was built in 1905. While you can't step inside this gorgeous mansion (it's privately owned), you can visit Parsons Gardens, once part of the property, next door. Here, you can have a moment of tranquility at this tiny sanctuary, located a short walk away from Kerry Park. "I heard birds chirping melodically in the background, and the trees offered just enough shade to make it feel like you're being gently hugged by nature," declared a reviewer on Google.
Another reason why you should check out Parsons Gardens? Marshall Park is feet away. Although it's not even an acre in size, it does feature Betty Bowen Viewpoint where you'll come face to face with Elliot Bay. Take a seat on one of the benches and enjoy. Additionally, reviewers on Google say that Marshall Park has views of the Olympic Mountains. Put simply, Queen Anne is hard to beat.
Uptown, formerly Lower Queen Anne, is where you'll find Seattle's top attractions
In Queen Anne, you can have a quiet day among nature, or you can make your way to nearby Seattle Center to experience one of the Emerald City's most captivating destinations. This bustling hub is in Uptown and up until 2021, this area was previously known as Lower Queen Anne. That said, you might need a few days to fully enjoy Seattle Center. Most notably, it features the Space Needle. Looming over the city at over 600 feet high, ascend to the top for an out-of-this-world perspective. If heights aren't your thing, no problem. Chihuly Garden and Glass is listed as the best thing to do in Seattle on Tripadvisor. Prepared to be amazed by all the glass pieces on display, created by Washington native Dale Chihuly, and by the daily glass blowing demonstrations. Tickets for Chihuly Garden and Glass are available online. Keep in mind that you can purchase a combined ticket with admission to the Space Needle.
For music and movie enthusiasts there's the Museum Of Pop Culture (MoPOP), a creative and immersive dream world. MoPOP includes an exhibit on Jimi Hendrix, who was born in Seattle, as well as costumes and other memorabilia from horror and fantasy films. Planning on spending time in Queen Anne? Check Airbnb for accommodations, or if you prefer to stay near Seattle Center, The Maxwell Hotel is within walking distance.