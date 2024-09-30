The 5 Best Destinations In America For Coffee Lovers, According To Aficionados

Coffee is an astonishingly popular beverage, with over 400 million cups of coffee consumed per day in the United States alone, making the beverage people drink the most, behind water. It's thought that there are over 38 thousand coffee shops throughout the country as of 2022, according to Statista.

These stores feed the need many people have to get a beverage before starting their day or heading to work. Some cafés even offer a place to study and be productive away from your home and office, or to relax and hang out with friends. Many of these coffee shops are part of large chains, though, and often have standard-tasting drinks. If you want to be inspired by an elevated and truly unique taste, you have to know where to go in the U.S.

While it's possible to find good coffee across the United States, if you want unique blends and flavors as well as a high number of amazing shops in one area, then you need to take a look at some of the best cities to get your favorite beverage. These places stand out due to their local roasters, unique beverages, and all-around delicious coffee. Thanks to discussions by coffee lovers from all over the country, it was easy to create a list of the top five cities for those looking to try the best drink, and what each city has to offer for their roasts and shops.

