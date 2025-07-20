What Actually Is The Difference Between A Hotel And A Bed And Breakfast?
Hotels and bed-and-breakfasts, or B&Bs, are both great options for a vacation. While they're both accommodations away from home and usually offer a morning meal, they differ in terms of pros and cons. You may have wondered what the actual difference is between them, as they essentially perform the same function — giving you a place to sleep and meal to start the day. However, there is more to it than that, and your travel style may determine which accommodation suits your trip better.
Let's start with B&Bs. As travel pro Rick Steves says, they may offer you a more affordable option — which might be your top priority, and that's perfectly fine if that's how you're planning things. There's also a social aspect to consider. In general, a B&B is either a home or a family-run business. The owner or manager often lives on the property, making it more likely to see them, whereas, in most hotels, that's pretty rare.
You're also likely to chat with the owners and meet other guests. While some B&Bs offer breakfast in bed, it's also common to dine in a group setting at a set time. If you're someone who likes meeting people on vacation, this setup might be right up your alley. It can also enhance your experience, as the owner or manager likely has good recommendations for local, authentic restaurants, and attractions. If you're looking for a unique place to stay rather than a standard corporate hotel, B&Bs are worth looking into.
Pros and cons of hotels and bed and breakfasts
However, one thing you may give up at a B&B up is privacy. Some have private bathrooms, but you may end up sharing. Walls can also be thinner, so if you're bringing the kids — or you're noisy at night — a hotel could be a better choice. In addition, if you're not comfortable socializing with people you don't know, the anonymity of a hotel can feel more relaxing.
Then there are the amenities. Many hotels offer room service, on-site restaurants, pools (which may be non-negotiable with kids), spas, fitness centers, and business centers — features that are unlikely at B&B. Mobility can also be a concern. B&Bs may not be equipped to accommodate guests with mobility issues. You might find parking in a lot, driveway, or garage at a B&B, but you could also end up parking on the street. While it may be free, unlike at a hotel, you also have to worry about finding a spot every night and where parking is permitted.
Then there's the breakfast. While it varies by property, you may get a better meal at a B&B than at a hotel. One person on Reddit's r/NoStupidQuestions responded to a post about the difference between hotels and B&Bs: "[H]otel breakfasts (where breakfast is included in the price of the room, hotels that have a full breakfast menu and charge for it clearly are substantially different) are usually a continental breakfast you prepare yourself. B&Bs typically serve you a hot meal, it's just the same meal everyone else gets." In fact, complimentary hotel breakfasts may have sanitation issues or be very bland. It's worth considering all of this before you decide where to stay.