What Actually Is The Difference Between A Hotel And A Bed And Breakfast?

Hotels and bed-and-breakfasts, or B&Bs, are both great options for a vacation. While they're both accommodations away from home and usually offer a morning meal, they differ in terms of pros and cons. You may have wondered what the actual difference is between them, as they essentially perform the same function — giving you a place to sleep and meal to start the day. However, there is more to it than that, and your travel style may determine which accommodation suits your trip better.

Let's start with B&Bs. As travel pro Rick Steves says, they may offer you a more affordable option — which might be your top priority, and that's perfectly fine if that's how you're planning things. There's also a social aspect to consider. In general, a B&B is either a home or a family-run business. The owner or manager often lives on the property, making it more likely to see them, whereas, in most hotels, that's pretty rare.

You're also likely to chat with the owners and meet other guests. While some B&Bs offer breakfast in bed, it's also common to dine in a group setting at a set time. If you're someone who likes meeting people on vacation, this setup might be right up your alley. It can also enhance your experience, as the owner or manager likely has good recommendations for local, authentic restaurants, and attractions. If you're looking for a unique place to stay rather than a standard corporate hotel, B&Bs are worth looking into.