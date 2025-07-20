Southern Washington's Secret And Very Unique Waterfall Hike Requires Water Shoes And A GPS
From simple, right-off-the-highway treks for travelers of myriad abilities to National Park trails that are only for more experienced hikers, hiking is exercise with tourism built-in. That said, the wonderful thing about nature hikes is that both of these instances can lead to equally breathtaking locations. Although you may think that a 2-mile hike with marginal elevation gain that doesn't require more than 90 minutes of effort wouldn't be rated as difficult, the truth is a little different. Just take Southern Washington's unique Walupt Creek Falls trail, for example, which has some built-in challenges but also a tremendous payoff.
For starters, cell service at Walupt Creek Falls is practically nonexistent, and you might have to rely on GPS. Never mind that there's no official place to park, either, since there isn't a clearly defined trailhead — or even a trail, really — since the destination isn't officially maintained. So what's to recommend it, then? The promise of a stunning secret waterfall where you can basically walk on water — and the potential of feeling like you're the only person on the planet while you do it.
The Walupt Creek Falls are located in southern Washington, within the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Whatever qualifies as a trailhead here is located on Walupt Lake Road across the street from the Walupt Horse Camp. Getting there takes about a three-hour, 15-minute drive from Seattle — and about the same if you're driving northeast from Portland, Oregon. About an hour from the trail you'll find the small town of Packwood, which has plenty of lodging and eateries for those venturing out to the area. So download the trail map, pack your water shoes and bug spray, and read on about how you can tackle this unique waterfall hike during your next Pacific Northwest adventure.
Follow the creek to an impressive rock waterfall
First things first, hiking experts recommend downloading the GPS track to the Walupt Creek Falls trailhead ahead of time. While you won't be deep in the backcountry, you definitely don't want to be the type of person who requires rescue. And, if you're really trying to make the most of the solitude during your hike out to Walupt Creek Falls — since it is somewhat of a secret excursion — make sure you're also aware of the most important safety tips to know before a solo hike to avoid any potential issues.
From the trailhead, the potentially overgrown trail requires you to cross Walupt Creek, over which there are no bridges. That's just one of several reasons why you'll want to bring water shoes. Additionally, the area can flood during the wet season, so it's recommended that you go between March and November. The majority of the trail meanders alongside Walupt Creek just before it meets up with the Cispus River, and recent travelers report there are some rope assists to hoist you up during the steepest climbs near the end.
Once you get to the falls, photos simply don't do them justice. They are much larger than they appear in pictures — estimated to be around 220 feet. And, unlike other American water spectacles such as Bridal Veil Falls — Colorado's tallest free-flowing waterfall — these falls aren't a sharp drop-off with a singular veil of water. Instead, there's a uniquely shaped, steady cascade over terraced rock formations that are entirely possible to walk on. Again, bring your water shoes! That way, it'll feel like you're literally walking on water.