Southern Washington's Secret And Very Unique Waterfall Hike Requires Water Shoes And A GPS

From simple, right-off-the-highway treks for travelers of myriad abilities to National Park trails that are only for more experienced hikers, hiking is exercise with tourism built-in. That said, the wonderful thing about nature hikes is that both of these instances can lead to equally breathtaking locations. Although you may think that a 2-mile hike with marginal elevation gain that doesn't require more than 90 minutes of effort wouldn't be rated as difficult, the truth is a little different. Just take Southern Washington's unique Walupt Creek Falls trail, for example, which has some built-in challenges but also a tremendous payoff.

For starters, cell service at Walupt Creek Falls is practically nonexistent, and you might have to rely on GPS. Never mind that there's no official place to park, either, since there isn't a clearly defined trailhead — or even a trail, really — since the destination isn't officially maintained. So what's to recommend it, then? The promise of a stunning secret waterfall where you can basically walk on water — and the potential of feeling like you're the only person on the planet while you do it.

The Walupt Creek Falls are located in southern Washington, within the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Whatever qualifies as a trailhead here is located on Walupt Lake Road across the street from the Walupt Horse Camp. Getting there takes about a three-hour, 15-minute drive from Seattle — and about the same if you're driving northeast from Portland, Oregon. About an hour from the trail you'll find the small town of Packwood, which has plenty of lodging and eateries for those venturing out to the area. So download the trail map, pack your water shoes and bug spray, and read on about how you can tackle this unique waterfall hike during your next Pacific Northwest adventure.