Colorado's Tallest Free-Flowing Waterfall Is A Rocky Mountain Spectacle At The End Of A Box Canyon Hike

Telluride, in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, is a fantastic year-round destination in Colorado. Whether you visit in the winter or the warmer months, there's plenty to do here in every season. However, there's one place in particular that you can't miss on your visit: Bridal Veil Falls. At 365 feet high, it's the tallest free-flowing waterfall in Colorado. The hike to see the waterfall up close is one of the best in Telluride. The falls are actually two-pronged, with dual cascades tumbling down the steep cliffs. In the colder months, Bridal Veil Falls freezes over and transforms into a popular spot for ice climbing.

Unfortunately, getting to Telluride is not easy, but the journey is worth it. Though Telluride Airport has some of the most expensive flights in the country, the views during takeoff and landing are phenomenal. Montrose Airport is about a 90-minute drive, with regular shuttles to Telluride, which is the choice most locals opt for. Otherwise, the closest major international airport is in Denver, which is a six-hour drive away. Because the town is surrounded by tall mountains on three sides, there's essentially just one road in and out of Telluride. When you arrive, be sure to put Bridal Veil Falls at the top of your itinerary.