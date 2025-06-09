Colorado's Tallest Free-Flowing Waterfall Is A Rocky Mountain Spectacle At The End Of A Box Canyon Hike
Telluride, in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, is a fantastic year-round destination in Colorado. Whether you visit in the winter or the warmer months, there's plenty to do here in every season. However, there's one place in particular that you can't miss on your visit: Bridal Veil Falls. At 365 feet high, it's the tallest free-flowing waterfall in Colorado. The hike to see the waterfall up close is one of the best in Telluride. The falls are actually two-pronged, with dual cascades tumbling down the steep cliffs. In the colder months, Bridal Veil Falls freezes over and transforms into a popular spot for ice climbing.
Unfortunately, getting to Telluride is not easy, but the journey is worth it. Though Telluride Airport has some of the most expensive flights in the country, the views during takeoff and landing are phenomenal. Montrose Airport is about a 90-minute drive, with regular shuttles to Telluride, which is the choice most locals opt for. Otherwise, the closest major international airport is in Denver, which is a six-hour drive away. Because the town is surrounded by tall mountains on three sides, there's essentially just one road in and out of Telluride. When you arrive, be sure to put Bridal Veil Falls at the top of your itinerary.
Getting to Bridal Veil Falls
Bridal Veil Falls is at the end of the box canyon that Telluride is located in. There are two main options to get to the waterfall: driving or hiking. If you have a four-wheel drive vehicle, you can drive to the falls, which takes about 20 minutes — note that this is a dirt road with lots of switchbacks, so your vehicle should have high clearance and be suitable for off-road terrain. The four-wheel drive road is closed in the winter, however, you can still see the view from the main parking lot. Telluride Adventures offer Jeep tours to Bridal Veil Falls if you want to experience the thrills without using your own vehicle.
The hike to Bridal Veil Falls is about 2.4 miles total, with approximately 900 feet of elevation gain. It's a moderately challenging route, with amazing views of the Telluride Valley. Aside from the waterfall itself, you'll notice the historic building at the top of the falls, which is a privately-owned power plant that provides about 25% of Telluride's electricity. It actually has the second-oldest A.C. generator in the U.S., and the building has been converted into a private residence. Residents use an aerial tramway to get to and from the property, and it's on the National Register of Historic Places.
What to see and where to stay in Telluride
After you've seen Bridal Veil Falls, there's lots more to do in Telluride. The town is a designated National Historic Landmark District due to its rich mining history. Visit the Telluride Historical Museum to discover the area's fascinating past and to see some of the heritage buildings around town, like the Old Town Jail. Be sure to take America's first and only free gondola ride from Telluride to Mountain Village, with a pit-stop at the San Sophia Overlook.
There are a number of places to stay around Telluride, either in the town itself or in Mountain Village. A popular choice is The Hotel Telluride, a chalet in downtown Telluride with European vibes. Or, you can check into the New Sheridan Hotel, a historic boutique hotel with three restaurants and four bars. For a lush retreat, stay at The Peaks Resort and Spa in Mountain Village.