What The 3-3-3 Rule Means (And How It Can Keep You Safe On Any Road Trip)

If your dream road trip involves a full schedule of quirky roadside stops and ticking off as many cool little towns as you can cram into your itinerary, the 3-3-3 rule is not for you. But if your goal is to be completely present and safe while embracing each new experience as fully as possible, this rule may become just as essential to your road trip planning as a good pair of jumper cables and a well-curated playlist to accompany your perfect U.S. road trip.

Every day of your road trip revolves around an abbreviated travel day. Three hundred miles, the prescribed time you'll spend on the road with the 3-3-3 rule, adds up to about five hours per day if you're traveling 60 miles an hour or four hours at 75 miles per hour under bluebird conditions. Despite the short drive time, the rule also suggests taking a break after three hours. While you can wing it and just stop at the nearest rest stop, clever planners could maximize their travel mojo by organizing a fun little stop at a roadside shop like Uranus Fudge Factory in Missouri or Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios, both on Route 66.

The third "3" in the 3-3-3 rule is the three days road trippers spend at each destination. This is especially important for campers since setup and breakdown can be time intensive. But it also works with hotels or Airbnbs, since spending more time at a destination slows down your experience, allowing you to get fully rested in a way you just can't when your hotel room is little more than a temporary crash pad. As a bonus "3," try checking in to your hotel room as early as possible (usually 3 p.m.) so there's plenty of time to settle in for the night and your room isn't given to someone else.