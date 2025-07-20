Colorado's Quiet, High-Desert Escape Blooms With Fruit Stands, Riverfront Parks, And Vineyard Views

Colorado's extraordinary pedigree for natural beauty rightfully steals headlines. The Rocky Mountains are widely regarded for having the best ski slopes in the U.S. and a national park that's a hidden gem for outdoor adventures. Once the snow melts, the mountains transform into a picturesque hiking landscape teeming with wildlife and natural wonders. Yet, from the same soil that produces black diamond runs and stunning hiking trails exists a valley of vineyards and produce. Westward of the peaks in the arid Colorado Plateau, Grand Junction is Colorado's last stop before the Utah border, and nearby lies the Orchard Mesa neighborhood. This quiet escape embodies the state's agricultural history by exploring the duality of the Wild West and the calm nature of top-end wineries.

Orchard Mesa lies at the confluence of the Colorado and Gunnison rivers, just south of downtown Grand Junction. The easiest way to get to Orchard Mesa is to fly into the Grand Junction Regional Airport (GJT). Daily flights come in and out of Denver through United Airlines, Salt Lake City through Delta Airlines, and both Dallas-Fort Worth and Phoenix through American Airlines. However, a mountain road trip is a journey in itself, and a drive from Denver or Salt Lake City takes about four hours. The seclusion beyond the summits offers a taste of relaxation, but Orchard Mesa offers plenty of excitement that makes a trip here worthwhile.