An Adorable Town In The Heart Of Colorado's Grand Valley Is Encircled By Orchards, Wineries, And Miles Of Vines
For decades, Colorado has made its mark in America thanks to its surplus of hiking, skiing, and many other activities all centered around the Rocky Mountains. While the state's beautiful nature may promote outdoor adventures, it's also setting idyllic scenes for incredible foodie experiences. Colorado's "Napa Valley of Beer" hosts an event-packed Fourth of July celebration; you can also visit a lake town just outside Denver with pine-scented trails, cozy cafes, and mountain views. The point is, Colorado is a veritable feast for all senses, particularly taste, and thanks to one charming Grand Valley town, it's starting to grow its fruit and wine reputation as well.
Nestled on the Colorado River and surrounded by towering mesas, Palisade is exactly what you'd hope Colorado fruit and wine country to look like. This small town only has around 2,500 people, but it's home to over 30 wineries and more than 20 farms and orchards. Some of these sit within the town, while others are spread out along the river, overlooked by dramatic peaks like Mount Garfield, Mount Lincoln, and the world's largest flat-top mountain, the Grand Mesa. All in all, it's an atmospheric and naturally resplendent place to sip award-winning wine and sample the renowned peaches that have given the town its status as the "Peach Capital of Colorado."
It's at these wineries and orchards where Palisade's culture, history, and lifestyle come together. One of the best ways to explore them is via a manual or electric bicycle along the Palisade Fruit & Wine Byway, which connects just under half of the region's wineries, as well as its orchards and farms. You can even see lavender gardens or duck into roadside market stalls to purchase fresh fruit. There are three loops to choose from, which range from 5 to 25 miles.
Popular Palisade wineries
Palisade's wine culture dates back to the early 1970s. Since its first wineries were established, Palisades has continued to champion local grapes and winemakers. One of Palisade's biggest strengths when it comes to winemaking is its variety of grapes, bolstered by Colorado's natural climate. As you drive or cycle from one winery to the next, you'll be able to try numerous varietals, from rich syrah and renowned cabernet franc to aromatic riesling and that old favorite, sauvignon blanc.
Many wine connoisseurs and casual enthusiasts alike begin their journey at Colterris, where you can try wines made from estate-grown grapes. It's the largest of its kind in Colorado and offers engaging tours of the winery, including its atmospheric Barrel Cave and Wine Library. It should come as no surprise that the tours also include tastings of the estate's wines. You can even add on wine pairings with a selection of cheeses, meats, and crackers. Speaking of pairings, few views go better with a glass of cabernet franc than the estate's outlook over the Colorado River and surrounding mesas.
Varaison Vineyards & Winery is another worthwhile stop, located near the center of Palisade. The winery encircles an early-1900s Victorian-style house and rose garden. The winery tours and wine tastings are known for being very personable and informative. The wine itself is particularly enticing, thanks to the sped-up aging process that gives it a distinct taste. If you're visiting between May and September, you can join for one of the winery's Fire Pit Friday sessions, where vino meets wood-fired pizza on an open-air pavilion.
Palisade orchards and farms for foodies
When it comes to those famed Palisade peaches, you can't go wrong with a visit to Clark Family Orchards. The orchard is truly family-owned and run, dating back seven generations. You can explore the farm on a horse-drawn wagon during one of the many free tours during summer — it even comes with free peach ice cream. If you're more interested in the fruit, no problem. You'll find fresh peaches, apricots, and cherries ready for that first juicy bite.
For a more varied selection of produce, visit Kokopelli Farm Market, which is just off Exit 45, slightly north of town. The market is also family-owned and partners with local farmers throughout the area to ensure you're getting the best organic produce. Take your pick of fresh fruits and vegetables, including tomatoes, apples, pumpkins, peaches, plums, and apricots. Those with a sweeter tooth can also purchase homemade fudge, peach fried pies, and donuts.
If you can already taste the wine and peaches on your lips, just keep in mind Palisade isn't the easiest place to reach. You're going to need a car regardless of whether you catch a flight, bus, or train there, as the nearest transport hub (Grand Junction) is 20 minutes away. Fortunately, it is pretty easy to get to Grand Junction. Air Canada, Lufthansa, and United Airlines all fly there, while Amtrak trains pull in at the city's train station. Sure, you can get a taxi or rideshare from Grand Junction to Palisade, but renting a car opens up the rest of Colorado, like this state park surrounded by mountains with camping spots and a glistening reservoir for adventure.