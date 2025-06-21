An Adorable Town In The Heart Of Colorado's Grand Valley Is Encircled By Orchards, Wineries, And Miles Of Vines

For decades, Colorado has made its mark in America thanks to its surplus of hiking, skiing, and many other activities all centered around the Rocky Mountains. While the state's beautiful nature may promote outdoor adventures, it's also setting idyllic scenes for incredible foodie experiences. Colorado's "Napa Valley of Beer" hosts an event-packed Fourth of July celebration; you can also visit a lake town just outside Denver with pine-scented trails, cozy cafes, and mountain views. The point is, Colorado is a veritable feast for all senses, particularly taste, and thanks to one charming Grand Valley town, it's starting to grow its fruit and wine reputation as well.

Nestled on the Colorado River and surrounded by towering mesas, Palisade is exactly what you'd hope Colorado fruit and wine country to look like. This small town only has around 2,500 people, but it's home to over 30 wineries and more than 20 farms and orchards. Some of these sit within the town, while others are spread out along the river, overlooked by dramatic peaks like Mount Garfield, Mount Lincoln, and the world's largest flat-top mountain, the Grand Mesa. All in all, it's an atmospheric and naturally resplendent place to sip award-winning wine and sample the renowned peaches that have given the town its status as the "Peach Capital of Colorado."

It's at these wineries and orchards where Palisade's culture, history, and lifestyle come together. One of the best ways to explore them is via a manual or electric bicycle along the Palisade Fruit & Wine Byway, which connects just under half of the region's wineries, as well as its orchards and farms. You can even see lavender gardens or duck into roadside market stalls to purchase fresh fruit. There are three loops to choose from, which range from 5 to 25 miles.