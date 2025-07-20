Malaysia's Hugely Underrated Tropical Island Is A Friendly, Vibrant Coral Paradise That Sees Few Crowds

You may be familiar with Langkawi and Penang, two of the most beautiful Malaysian islands for a vacation. However, there's another stunning destination that probably isn't on your radar yet. About 20 miles off the east coast of mainland Malaysia is Tioman Island, a tropical paradise with a unique origin story. Due to its remote location, Tioman Island sees few crowds. However, this hidden gem is home to a lush rainforest, waterfalls, and a thousands-of-years-old coral reef that can't be missed, as well as a local population of just over 3,700.

Tioman Island, also known as Pulau Tioman, has been ranked as one of the most beautiful islands in the world by both Time magazine and CNN. It's the largest in a nine-island group that creates the secret jewel of Malaysia, the Pulau Tioman Marine Park. Officially created in 1994, the warm waters surrounding Tioman Island have actually been protected from fishing since 1985. And it's in these sparkling blue waters where the legend of Tioman begins. According to locals, Sri Gumom, a Chinese dragon princess, was flying to meet her prince in Singapore. However, she was so enchanted by the waters of the South China Sea, and exhausted from the journey, that she turned herself into Tioman Island to stay there forever and give sailors an equally beautiful place to rest.

To the delight of sunbathers, Tioman Island seems to have fulfilled the dragon princess' wishes, as this tropical getaway has several beaches to kick back and enjoy. Plus, it also remains a popular destination for snorkeling and diving thanks to its location on some of Malaysia's best coral reefs.