Malaysia's Hugely Underrated Tropical Island Is A Friendly, Vibrant Coral Paradise That Sees Few Crowds
You may be familiar with Langkawi and Penang, two of the most beautiful Malaysian islands for a vacation. However, there's another stunning destination that probably isn't on your radar yet. About 20 miles off the east coast of mainland Malaysia is Tioman Island, a tropical paradise with a unique origin story. Due to its remote location, Tioman Island sees few crowds. However, this hidden gem is home to a lush rainforest, waterfalls, and a thousands-of-years-old coral reef that can't be missed, as well as a local population of just over 3,700.
Tioman Island, also known as Pulau Tioman, has been ranked as one of the most beautiful islands in the world by both Time magazine and CNN. It's the largest in a nine-island group that creates the secret jewel of Malaysia, the Pulau Tioman Marine Park. Officially created in 1994, the warm waters surrounding Tioman Island have actually been protected from fishing since 1985. And it's in these sparkling blue waters where the legend of Tioman begins. According to locals, Sri Gumom, a Chinese dragon princess, was flying to meet her prince in Singapore. However, she was so enchanted by the waters of the South China Sea, and exhausted from the journey, that she turned herself into Tioman Island to stay there forever and give sailors an equally beautiful place to rest.
To the delight of sunbathers, Tioman Island seems to have fulfilled the dragon princess' wishes, as this tropical getaway has several beaches to kick back and enjoy. Plus, it also remains a popular destination for snorkeling and diving thanks to its location on some of Malaysia's best coral reefs.
The best beaches and activities on Tioman Island
Tekek village, or Kampung Tekek — located on the west coast side of the island — is the largest and most developed village. It has a marina, a bank, a clinic, and is also home to Tekek Beach. Meanwhile, on the eastern coast, Juara Beach is ideal for surfers, and Salang Beach is a great swimming beach on the west side that's also perfect for snorkeling. Finally, Air Batang Beach, also known as ABC Beach, is situated between Tekek and Salang beaches. The go-to beach to watch the sunset, it has a youthful backpacker vibe.
However, not all beaches are easily accessible, and getting from one side of the island to the other isn't cheap. There's a mountain in the middle of the island, and there are also very few roads — none of which will take you around the island without an additional hike, motorbike, or water taxi, which costs about $24 per person one-way.
The Juara side of the island is where the waterfalls and tropical rainforest meet the beach. Here, you'll find the Juara Turtle Project — a turtle conservation initiative that's been protecting sea turtles for over 20 years, and operates a popular volunteer initiative where visitors can get involved. Along with that, you can also hike to the popular Asah Waterfall, explore the island on an exhilarating ATV ride, or dive deep into an underwater wonderland. Some of the coral reefs on Tioman Island are over 6,000 years old and the healthiest in Malaysia. From potato and lettuce corals to sea fans and whip corals, hundreds of species have been identified in these protected waters, making it one of the most stunning destinations for snorkeling in all of Asia.
How and when to visit Tioman Island
Hailed as one of the most beautiful Malaysian islands that won't break the bank, the easiest way to visit Tioman Island is to charter a private boat from Mersing, in Johor, or Tanjung Gemok, in Pahang. However, the most common (and affordable) way to visit the island is by ferry departing from either of these places. Keep in mind, however, that Mersing has more daily departures. You can purchase ferry tickets online or at the ticket counter inside the Mersing Harbour Centre. In the same building, you'll find the Marine Park Center, where you can pay the mandatory conservation fee.
In terms of enjoying the best weather, you'll be glad to know that this underrated tropical island is consistently hot all year with an average temperature of 86 degrees Fahrenheit. That said, the dry season — between April and October — is typically the best time to visit. Alternatively, June through August are considered "high season," and the crystal clear waters have optimal visibility for snorkeling and diving. Nonetheless, hotels and activities will be more expensive during these months. Finally, experienced surfers can make the most of the island's "monsoon season," which takes place from November through March, because the swells are high at Juara Beach, and hotel prices are low.