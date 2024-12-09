10 Of The Most Beautiful Malaysian Islands For A Vacation That Won't Break The Bank

Malaysia is a country split into two parts. Peninsular Malaysia is where you'll discover most of the country's best islands, while the provinces of Sabah and Sarawak on the internationally shared island of Borneo offer some of the best lesser-known attractions in all of Asia.

The Malay word for island is "pulau." It's a word you will hear countless times if you come to this Southeast Asian country, especially if you have the intention of visiting the many stunning tropical islands on offer. The country's islands offers paradise to all budgets. You can easily stay in luxury overwater bungalows if you want one. But most also offer accommodation for under $50 per night. If your budget doesn't stretch that far, you can find excellent options for under $20, while hostels, campgrounds, and bamboo backpacker shacks exist for even less.

It may not be as cheap as Vietnam, Cambodia, or even Thailand, but Malaysia still won't break the bank and it has something for every traveler type. Families to solo backpackers can choose from bustling hubs to secluded getaways and still return home with money to spare despite the white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, and abundance of marine life. Here are a few of the country's finest islands, where you can find some of the best Malaysia has to offer without paying out a small fortune.