North America's Largest Mausoleum Is A Historic Architectural Haven In New York

There is no end to the thrilling diversions you'll find amidst the dazzling lights of the Big Apple. Hopeless romantics can enjoy a stroll along this scenic riverfront park with skyline views. If you're a gourmand, then don't miss this chic steakhouse serving top-notch Kobe beef. And if you enjoy breathtaking architecture and historic sites, then consider a visit to this underrated landmark tucked opposite Riverside Church and Sakura Park in Morningside Heights, just beyond the Upper West Side. Known as the General Grant National Memorial, this domed mausoleum is the final resting place of Ulysses S. Grant, the Civil War general, and later president, who brought an end to a devastating chapter in American history.

Sometimes called Grant's Tomb, the impressive dome supported by a ring of ionic columns rises to 150 feet, making it the largest mausoleum in North America. Construction was funded by a grassroots effort of more than 90,000 people, and today the glistening marble and granite tomb is a shining tribute to one of America's great war heroes. When the mausoleum was unveiled in 1897, an estimated 1 million people gathered in the streets for the dedication ceremony, a testament to their gratitude for the president who worked to rebuild the nation after the ravages of civil war.

The tomb's architect, John Duncan, submitted sketches as part of a competition held by the Grant Monument Association, which were eventually chosen as the winner. Duncan proposed a tomb design inspired by the classical buildings in Europe, which is reflected majestically throughout the mausoleum, from the colonnaded entrance steps to the conical dome. Grant's presidential campaign slogan, "Let us have peace," is inscribed in relief on the mausoleum's lintel and flanked by Roman allegories of victory and peace, a poignant reminder for all visitors.