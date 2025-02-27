A Chic Steakhouse In New York Serving Top-Notch Kobe Beef Is A Mouth-Watering Manhattan Gem
Manhattan has its share of fine dining options that cater to the high expectations of locals and visitors looking for an upscale experience. When it comes to properly prepared cuts of meat, Mastro's Steakhouse stands out in the city's culinary scene. Located in the middle of downtown Manhattan, a stone's throw from landmarks like Rockefeller Center and Times Square, Mastro's offers a refined dining experience that combines classic steakhouse fare with a modern, decadent atmosphere.
The establishment's best offering is its A5 Wagyu Kobe beef cuts. Original Wagyu beef comes from the Japanese breed of cattle of the same name raised in the country's Hyogo Prefecture, producing highly-marbled and tender meat. The highest quality and most sought-after Wagyu meat cuts are A5 and Kobe beef, both of which exhibit intricate marbling and unrivaled texture. The Japanese people take the meat's reputation seriously, with the Kobe Beef Marketing & Distribution Promotion Association maintaining a curated list of all the restaurants and butchers in the world that are officially recognized as Kobe beef purveyors. Mastro's is firmly on that list, and to be recognized by the organization is a significant stamp of approval, indicating how dedicated to providing a proper steakhouse experience the restaurant is.
Apart from the restaurant's excellent Japanese beef, visitors have plenty of options to choose from on the menu, which features fresh seafood and dishes like lobster bisque and creamed spinach. The venue also hosts nightly live music performances from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., adding to the restaurant's ambiance. And while Mastro's isn't exactly budget-friendly, it's reminiscent of comparatively affordable Michelin-starred New York restaurants that won't break the bank, with appetizers, soups, salads, and sushi dishes that are reasonably priced, at least for Manhattan.
Fine dining and premium Kobe beef at Mastro's
People don't dine at Mastro's Steakhouse simply to have a meal, they go for the full-fledged dining experience. The moment you step inside, the restaurant's moody lighting, plush seating, and sophisticated ambiance set the tone for an upscale evening. Whether it's a celebratory dinner or a splurge-worthy night out, Mastro's delivers a level of refinement that matches its prime location in the heart of Manhattan.
The menu's true standouts include its 8 and 10-ounce A5 Wagyu beef cuts, which ring in at $150 and $175, respectively. For top-of-the-line A5 Kobe beef (sourced from the renowned black Tajima cattle line in Japan), prices start at $240 for a minimum 4-ounce order, with further 2-ounce portions costing half of that. For a cheaper but still excellent cut of meat, Mastro's menu also features Australian Wagyu sourced from Westholme Cross Cattle, whose 32 and 40-ounce tomahawk chops are priced at $195 and $250.
Given Mastro's reputation as an upscale dining destination, the restaurant enforces a strict dress code to maintain its elegant atmosphere and reputation. Guests are expected to dress in refined attire, with beachwear, athletic apparel, baggy clothing, and excessively revealing outfits prohibited. Management reserves the right to turn away anyone they feel doesn't meet this dress code, as the policy reinforces Mastro's attention and commitment to the fine-dining scene the brand has spent years cultivating. So, dress appropriately, and you'll be in for a great time.