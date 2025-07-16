Europe's Summer Is Getting Hotter And Forcing Iconic Areas To Shut Down (& What It Means For Your Travel Plans)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

First it was the Eiffel Tower in Paris, where the summit closed due to extreme heat on July 1st. The Atomium in Brussels shuttered early on the same day to protect employees from the blistering sun. Then, just a week later, it was the Acropolis in Athens, where visitor access was barred at midday amid a heat wave with temperatures reaching 104 to 106°F.

They're just a few of the tourist attractions that have been forced to close down during the heat waves that have swept across the continent in summer 2025. And given current trends, scorching European summers may be the new norm. Last month was the hottest June ever recorded in both Spain and England, and according to the EU climate monitor Copernicus, the hottest ever for Western Europe in general. Indeed, on a planet that's steadily heating up, Europe is the world's fastest-warming continent.

What does it all mean for tourists — and the very idea of planning a summer vacation in Europe? While you can't change the weather forecast for next week's trip to Madrid or Lisbon, travelers can be smart and strategic when booking their itineraries and planning their time each day. If you're heading to Spain this summer, here's what to expect in this record-breaking season. Wondering what's the best season to travel to Paris, Venice, London, and more? Find out how to visit these must-see European destinations at the perfect time with Rick Steves' expert tips.