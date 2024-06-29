Warm-Weather European Islands For A Budget-Friendly Vacation, According To Research

Can you think of a better way to recharge during vacation season than spending time on one of Europe's 2,000 inhabited islands? The continent boasts an incredibly diverse mix of isles, and you have to pick the right one to make the vacation of your dreams come to life. Some islands, like Svalbard, where temperatures hover around a bone-chilling 0 °C even during the summer months, get painfully cold. Not exactly the best atmosphere for a beach trip.

Additionally, vacations on many of Europe's islands come with such a high price tag that you'll have to save for the next decade to afford the trip. On a luxurious isle like Capri, a hotel can easily cost over $1,800 per week. That's why you'll want to choose an option that's both warm and realistically affordable.

We did extensive research into the climate of European islands and their approximate trip costs with the help of reviews from real travelers on websites like Reddit. These insights helped us narrow down a list of places where you can have a vacation in the sun without spending too much money. After much consideration, these are the 11 best warm-weather European islands for a budget-friendly getaway.

