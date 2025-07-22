Scotland's Most Enchanting Tidal Pool Has Swimming, Spectacular Sunsets, And A Wood-Fired Sauna
You might want to learn this unspoken etiquette rule before visiting Scotland, but once you've got that covered, Scottish seaside towns are much like you would imagine. There are scenic fishing communities and fresh coast seafood eateries (menus change daily to reflect local catches). There are salt-of-the-earth pastimes like Highland games and small metalworking businesses. You can even take a cruise around Scotland's islands to learn about centuries-old Gaelic traditions. These charming backdrops also make for idyllic locales to explore nature, and you'll find a beautiful spot to do just that in Cellardyke, a tiny harbor village about an hour's drive from Edinburgh, in the picturesque Scottish Kingdom of Fife on the North Sea.
Cellardyke Tidal Pool was named one of the "7 best wild swimming spots in the UK," by National Geographic, and you can easily see why. The enchanting pool is a literal seawater pool built into the sea wall with sweeping views of the sound. Swimmers, paddlers, and canoeists visit year-round, and you can wade easily into the brisk water via a gently-sloping pebble beach. During high tide, the pool is fed by the North Sea and hovers around six feet deep. Although diving into the water is prohibited, there is a steel ladder that swimmers use to ease into the pool for an invigorating dip. Locals promise you'll feel amazing after, which makes it well worth the initial shock.
Join the locals for a swim at Cellardyke Tidal Pool
Akin to Pittenweem, a coastal Scotland village known for fishing and art, Cellardyke's main road is flanked by cottages with earth-toned roofs. Walk down until you reach the Firth of Forth, the town's sparkling, serene harbor. From there, coastal signs point in the direction of what Cellardyke locals affectionately call "The Bathie." The tidal pool has seen a face-lift in recent years due to the efforts of a local coalition. However, the spot still draws older mainstays who come to "dook" in the cold water while reminiscing about the days when they came to the pool to learn how to swim. In Cellardyke's heyday, the pool was also the site of swimming galas, boating competitions, and beauty queen festivals.
Today, locals and tourists are undoubtedly drawn to the refurbished facilities that include parking, restrooms, and a children's play park. Parking is a £1 ($1.37) suggestion, which can be placed in an 'honesty box' near the parking lot sign. For those who want to improve their boating skills or are learning for the first time, East Neuk Outdoors is there to help. Friendly and knowledgeable instructors give kayaking, canoeing, and SUP classes there, and the prices are reasonable, starting at £25 (roughly $34). The classes are suitable for all ages too, starting at 3 years old.
You'll have to come ashore to enjoy the jewel in Cellardyke's crown: Cellardyke Seaside Sauna. A one-hour £14.50 ($18) rejuvenating sit in the wood-fired, converted horse trailer is just the thing after swimming in the cold sea, and also offers something magical. As you ladle the water onto the stones and are enveloped by the hot rising vapors, you can take a moment to contemplate life's gifts. The sauna's floor-to-ceiling windows face the glittering expanse of the Isle of May, and if you book a spot close to dusk (not until 10:00 p.m. in summer), you can witness Cellardyke's otherworldly sunsets as they paint the sky in pale pink and faded rose.