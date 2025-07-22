Scotland's Most Enchanting Tidal Pool Has Swimming, Spectacular Sunsets, And A Wood-Fired Sauna

Akin to Pittenweem, a coastal Scotland village known for fishing and art, Cellardyke's main road is flanked by cottages with earth-toned roofs. Walk down until you reach the Firth of Forth, the town's sparkling, serene harbor. From there, coastal signs point in the direction of what Cellardyke locals affectionately call "The Bathie." The tidal pool has seen a face-lift in recent years due to the efforts of a local coalition. However, the spot still draws older mainstays who come to "dook" in the cold water while reminiscing about the days when they came to the pool to learn how to swim. In Cellardyke's heyday, the pool was also the site of swimming galas, boating competitions, and beauty queen festivals.

Today, locals and tourists are undoubtedly drawn to the refurbished facilities that include parking, restrooms, and a children's play park. Parking is a £1 ($1.37) suggestion, which can be placed in an 'honesty box' near the parking lot sign. For those who want to improve their boating skills or are learning for the first time, East Neuk Outdoors is there to help. Friendly and knowledgeable instructors give kayaking, canoeing, and SUP classes there, and the prices are reasonable, starting at £25 (roughly $34). The classes are suitable for all ages too, starting at 3 years old.

You'll have to come ashore to enjoy the jewel in Cellardyke's crown: Cellardyke Seaside Sauna. A one-hour £14.50 ($18) rejuvenating sit in the wood-fired, converted horse trailer is just the thing after swimming in the cold sea, and also offers something magical. As you ladle the water onto the stones and are enveloped by the hot rising vapors, you can take a moment to contemplate life's gifts. The sauna's floor-to-ceiling windows face the glittering expanse of the Isle of May, and if you book a spot close to dusk (not until 10:00 p.m. in summer), you can witness Cellardyke's otherworldly sunsets as they paint the sky in pale pink and faded rose.