This Majestic Hawaiian Road Trip Winds Through Misty Highlands, Emerald Pastures And Coastal Views
Hawai'i Island, famously called the Big Island, captivates with its diverse terrain — lava fields, lush valleys, and endless coastlines. Kohala Mountain Road (SR 250) nestled in the North Kohala region on the northwest tip of the island is the kind of drive you take when you need to remember you're small in the best, most soul-stirring kind of way. You're climbing through mist-thick hills that feel borrowed from another world, if not another lifetime. No flashing signs, no line of rental cars. Just a two-lane hush winding north through pasture, mist, and memory — the kind of place where clouds skim the hills low enough to kiss.
Start in Waimea, where you can find stunning views without the crowds. You won't pass many cars. Just jaw-dropping vistas and the occasional cow looking mildly unimpressed. As you drive toward artsy Hawi, make a pit stop to uncover eclectic boutiques and unique restaurants. From here, the landscape goes cinematic fast; cliffs open up to ocean, rain showers drift sideways, and wildflowers poke through fence lines like confetti. These 19 miles are not just scenic, they're spellbinding. You don't drive this road to get somewhere. You drive it to remember where you are.
Discover the Heartbeat of Hawaiʻi's Big Island on Kohala Mountain Road
Switch on your favorite island playlist as Kohala Mountain Road unfolds north, weaving through seven rainforest‑clad valleys dripping with waterfall magic. One moment you're mist‑soaked; the next, you're peering across sparkling waters at Maui's dormant volcano, Haleakalā. Don't skip the side trip to Akaka or Wailuku River State Park, home to lush panoramas and the famous waterfall, Rainbow Falls. This isn't just a drive; it's a mixtape of green canopies, ocean blues, and the sweetest island breeze.
Kohala Mountain Road lives up on the northern slope of Hawaiʻi's Big Island, where the landscape flips from lava rock to rolling green like someone changed the channel. To get there, book yourself a flight into Kona International Airport (KOA) — the closest major airport at just under an hour away, with the kind of rental cars ready for adventuring. From the airport, head northeast toward Waimea. That's your gateway. Once there, keep your eyes peeled, Kohala Mountain Road leans in with mist, curves, and a kind of hush where you know the rhythm's slower up here. You're about to drive a road that feels part dream, part therapeutic. Take your time. The road sure will.