This Majestic Hawaiian Road Trip Winds Through Misty Highlands, Emerald Pastures And Coastal Views

Hawai'i Island, famously called the Big Island, captivates with its diverse terrain — lava fields, lush valleys, and endless coastlines. Kohala Mountain Road (SR 250) nestled in the North Kohala region on the northwest tip of the island is the kind of drive you take when you need to remember you're small in the best, most soul-stirring kind of way. You're climbing through mist-thick hills that feel borrowed from another world, if not another lifetime. No flashing signs, no line of rental cars. Just a two-lane hush winding north through pasture, mist, and memory — the kind of place where clouds skim the hills low enough to kiss.

Start in Waimea, where you can find stunning views without the crowds. You won't pass many cars. Just jaw-dropping vistas and the occasional cow looking mildly unimpressed. As you drive toward artsy Hawi, make a pit stop to uncover eclectic boutiques and unique restaurants. From here, the landscape goes cinematic fast; cliffs open up to ocean, rain showers drift sideways, and wildflowers poke through fence lines like confetti. These 19 miles are not just scenic, they're spellbinding. You don't drive this road to get somewhere. You drive it to remember where you are.