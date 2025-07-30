First Time Snorkelers Should Never Book These Experiences

Tropical locations consistently rank among the most popular vacation destinations, and a big reason for this is their natural beauty — particularly the stunning beaches that are ideal for various water activities, including snorkeling. Research suggests that there are approximately 11 million snorkelers in the U.S. alone, and that number may be as high as 20 million worldwide.

The appeal of snorkeling ranges from the desire to experience the underwater world and marine life — such as coral reefs and tropical fish — to the health and relaxation benefits it provides. Additionally, snorkeling is often less intensive and less expensive than scuba diving, which makes it a perfect alternative. However, despite not needing to be trained or licensed, there are still some mistakes that first-time snorkelers will want to avoid. This means beginners will need to be careful about booking certain experiences — and that they might want to avoid other trips altogether.

The first mistake beginner snorkelers can make is planning a trip that involves taking the plunge directly from a boat. While the idea of leaping directly into the water may sound exciting, it's actually not a great way to snorkel for the first time. This is due to potential fogging — which can build up inside the mask and affect visibility — as well as the challenge of having to readjust your gear after the impact. Beyond that, there is also the possibility of the water being deeper than expected, which can be intimidating when you haven't had enough time to prepare. Speaking of deep waters, another common experience first-timers should avoid is having their first snorkeling session in deep or choppy waters where the current and waves can be very strong. Instead, it's best to stick to shallow waters until you feel more comfortable.