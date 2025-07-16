What All These National Parks Changes Mean For Your Visit To One This Summer

America's national parks have long been seen as "the best idea we ever had," a phrase immortalized by writer Wallace Stegner in 1983. "Absolutely American, absolutely democratic," Stegner continued, "they reflect us at our best rather than our worst." The United States National Park Service (NPS) was established on August 25, 1916, and since then, it has served as both the cornerstone and symbol of a nationwide conservation movement, a lasting jewel in the crown of American civic pride and identity. Over a century later, however, those ideals are showing signs of strain like never before.

In February 2025, the NPS and the U.S. Forest Service were forced to lay off thousands of staff as part of President Donald Trump's push to cut costs across federal agencies. Maintenance workers, cleaning staff, and park educators were included in the layoffs, leaving many concerned that NPS leaders will face difficult decisions about public safety, land management, and even operating hours.

In March, the government provided NPS workers with talking points urging them to reassure visitors that the quality of their experiences in the park would not suffer as a result of these changes and instructing them to avoid linking any closure of park services to staffing issues. However, an analysis conducted by the National Parks Conservation Association called the reductions "simply unsustainable" and found that, as of July, the NPS has seen a 24% decline in permanent staff since the Trump administration took office earlier in the year. So, who's right — and what can you expect if you visit one of the country's hundreds of national parks this summer?