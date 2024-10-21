A Complete List Of Every National Park In America

Established by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916, the United States National Park Service has been around for over 100 years, officially preserving some of the nation's most awe-inspiring and ecologically significant sites. These large swathes of land represent the tremendous variety of landscapes that the United States has to offer, from glacier-carved canyons and towering forests to tropical wetlands and snow-capped mountains. Nowadays, there are 63 national parks spread across 30 states and two U.S. territories, each more breathtakingly beautiful than the last. Below we take you to each and every American national park, highlighting all that they have to offer.

