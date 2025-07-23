Eastern Oregon's Once-Thriving Gold Rush Boom Town Is A Remarkably Picturesque Abandoned Ghost Town Today

When John Sutter and his carpenter James W. Marshall discovered gold in California in 1848, they hoped to keep their profitable find a secret. Of course, the cat was soon out of the bag and by the end of 1855 an estimated 300,000 people had traveled westward in search of a fortune, gathering millions of troy ounces of gold in the process. Even today, the Golden State (it's even in the name) is most associated with the Gold Rush. But when gold was discovered in Oregon creeks in the early 1850s, it attracted its own influx of miners and fortune-seekers, a process that would continue over the subsequent decades.

One of the towns that arose to meet the demands of the booming industry was Cornucopia — whose name literally means the abundant supply of a good thing — sitting 4,000 feet above sea level in Pine Valley. Established in the 1880s and built next to its namesake Cornucopia mine, the town's population had grown to 700 residents by the early 20th century, making it one of the largest mining hubs in the United States. After braving the stock market crash of 1929 and the Great Depression of the '30s, Cornucopia eventually ran out of luck during World War II and continued on a steady decline until it was fully abandoned in the 1970s.

Nevertheless, a lack of vigor in the town hasn't stopped the travelers from coming. Modern visitors to Cornucopia can stay in a public lodge or wood-paneled private cabins at night, and hike to the mines and abandoned houses or canter through the forests on horseback by day. While in winter, when snow blankets Cornucopia and the surrounding Wallowa Mountains, snowmobiling and skiing are the leisure activities of choice.