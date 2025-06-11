One Of California's Largest Ghost Towns Is An Eerily Modern, Abandoned Mining Town

The town of Eagle Mountain was built by the Kaiser Steel Corporation, owned by industrialist Henry J. Kaiser. Situated below an iron-rich hill next to Joshua Tree National Park, the town's mine opened in 1948. Over the next few decades, Eagle Mountain became one of the country's largest mining operations, even setting a record in 1975 when it produced 350,000 tons of material. With nearly 1,000 people working for the mine, Eagle Rock was a true company town: everyone and everything was in service of iron, and all was owned by the Kaiser Steel Corporation. Over 400 single-story, multi-bedroom houses lined the wide, tree-filled streets. A post office was built, along with a bowling alley, recreation hall, high school, baseball diamond, café, and a handful of churches.

While the town may have looked like a vision of traditional, post-war American comfort, it was also a hub for modernization. Eagle Mountain was one of the earliest places where Kaiser implemented the healthcare prepayment plan that led to the Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) model that his company, Kaiser Permanente, pioneered. Miners of Eagle Mountain took 5 cents out of their daily paycheck to put towards healthcare, which was not yet a commonplace practice at the time.

The life of Eagle Mountain started coming to an end in November 1981, when it was announced the mine would close and everyone would have to leave by the summer of 1983. For the last people there, the town became a shell of itself, with more buildings becoming abandoned seemingly from one moment to the next. Many residents were traumatized, but have stayed in touch online to keep the memories alive of this once close-knit community.