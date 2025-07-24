Why Tourists Should Avoid Using Hotel Luggage Racks

After you've been on a plane for hours and finally get to your hotel room, your next steps likely include grabbing the luggage rack and plopping your suitcase on it, then throwing yourself on the bed in relief. It seems like the logical thing to do. If you have the energy, you may even start to unpack. However, there are some mistakes in this common scenario that could result in you taking a few new "friends" home with you. Travelers should never use the luggage rack in a hotel room for one very good reason, which is that it can be infested with bed bugs. These little creatures, around the size of an apple seed, are seeking some blood – and to them, you're like a walking McDonald's.

It doesn't really matter what type of hotel you're in. Any traveler can bring bed bugs in from anywhere, and their bites can be pretty painful. A luggage rack has places for these bugs to hide, like where the fabric strips meet the metal bars. The rack may be folded in a closet on a carpeted floor, which is another spot you may find the pests. Instead of putting your bags on a luggage rack, the first thing to do when you get to your hotel room is put your luggage in the bathtub. There is no place for bed bugs to hide on its surface, and it's a great spot to keep your things while you do a bed bug scan.