Tranquil Lagoons, Vibrant Marine Life, And Pink Sands Create Magic At This Polynesian Island Paradise
Known for its world-class diving and out-of-this-world beaches, the Fakarava atoll is a true oasis tucked away in the Tuamotu Islands of French Polynesia. Whether you're an adventurer looking for one of the best places for swimming with sharks or you're just looking to relax in an island paradise, a trip here is sure to be unforgettable. Without a doubt, Fakarava is the Polynesian island you need to add to your bucket list.
To get to Fakarava, it's just a quick one-hour flight from Tahiti. If coming from Bora Bora, you'll have a two-and-a-half-hour flight. For one of the island's most luxurious and well-rated accommodations, stay in a garden or lagoon-facing bungalow at Havaiki Lodge. The hotel includes a beachside bar, serving up local specialties like raw fish, a restaurant, and bicycles and kayaks available for guests. Plan to spend at least a few days here: It's home to the second-largest lagoon in French Polynesia, and four days will allow you to experience the best of Fakarava, while going at a relaxed pace.
Beaches of Fakarava Island
With coconut palm trees and crystalline water, Fakarava Island's beaches are some of the best in the world, and look straight out of a dream. PK9 beach, in the north of the island, is one of Fakrava's biggest claims to fame, with its white coral sand and picturesque palm trees extending towards the turquoise water. One of its most dazzling features is undoubtedly its pink sand beaches, known as Les Sables Roses, which are thanks to a tiny, pink-shelled organism, known as foraminifera. Found on the atoll's southern edge, you'll have to take a one-and-a-half-hour boat ride from the northern town of Rotoava. Don't skip visiting Motu Teahatea, or the Green Lagoon, and taking a day trip to the Blue Lagoon, either — both are full of gorgeous nature, and are havens for photographers, nature lovers, and snorkelers.
While in Fakarava, also pay a visit to Tetamanu village to learn about the local culture. Here, you can see the first church built in the Tuamotu atolls, which is also made entirely of coral. Learning about the island's pearl farming is also worthwhile, and you can do so at the Havaiki Lodge pearl farm, where you can even harvest your own pearl and transform it into a piece of jewelry.
Fakarava Island is a diver's paradise
As gorgeous as the Fakarava atoll is above shore, its underwater world gives it a run for its money. As a UNESCO biosphere reserve teeming with extraordinary biodiversity, its oceans are the ultimate adventure, from swimming alongside hundreds of gray sharks and some of the best preserved coral reefs in the world, to seeing other fantastic marine life like manta rays, dolphins, and sea turtles. "As someone who has dived all over the world, Fakarava is one of the best dives I've ever done," said travel blogger Johnny Africa.
The mesmerizing Fakarava Shark Wall is an experience like no other — during June and July, it becomes even more awe-inspiring, as hundreds of gray reef sharks gather here. To dive here, you'll need a Level 1 diving certification, and you will need to go with a professional guide. Paddle-boarding, kayaking, and kitesurfing are also possible throughout the island, and of course, there's fantastic swimming as well. Renting a scooter or bike will be the best way to explore the island's paradisal beaches and villages, and you can easily rent one from your accommodation.