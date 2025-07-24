Tranquil Lagoons, Vibrant Marine Life, And Pink Sands Create Magic At This Polynesian Island Paradise

Known for its world-class diving and out-of-this-world beaches, the Fakarava atoll is a true oasis tucked away in the Tuamotu Islands of French Polynesia. Whether you're an adventurer looking for one of the best places for swimming with sharks or you're just looking to relax in an island paradise, a trip here is sure to be unforgettable. Without a doubt, Fakarava is the Polynesian island you need to add to your bucket list.

To get to Fakarava, it's just a quick one-hour flight from Tahiti. If coming from Bora Bora, you'll have a two-and-a-half-hour flight. For one of the island's most luxurious and well-rated accommodations, stay in a garden or lagoon-facing bungalow at Havaiki Lodge. The hotel includes a beachside bar, serving up local specialties like raw fish, a restaurant, and bicycles and kayaks available for guests. Plan to spend at least a few days here: It's home to the second-largest lagoon in French Polynesia, and four days will allow you to experience the best of Fakarava, while going at a relaxed pace.