North Carolina's Underrated Town On The Coast Is A Lovely Gem With Countless Shops And Victorian Charm

With under 2,000 residents, it's easy to try and dismiss Belhaven — a waterfront town on the Pungo River — as a tiny place not even worth thinking about. But this would be a huge mistake, as you'd surely miss out on an underrated gem that you could fall in love with at first sight. While Belhaven may slip under the radar of most coastal travelers, visitors and residents rave about its safety, refreshingly slow pace, friendly neighbors, and natural beauty. Belhaven sits near Pamlico Sound, the largest sound on the East Coast, where North Carolina's Inner Banks transition toward the famed Outer Banks. As a result, you can enjoy spectacular water views, birdwatching, and fantastic fishing — further cementing Belhaven's reputation as a coastal treasure that, unfortunately, not enough people are aware of.

Belhaven was officially incorporated in 1899, but the town has gone by several names throughout its history. Originally called Matcha Pungo, the name reflected the vital role fish played in the diet and survival of the area's Native American communities. Later, the town became known as Belle Port, a graceful nod to its picturesque harbor and waterfront setting, which visitors can't seem to snap enough photos of. Belhaven flourished in the 20th century with the rise of saw and lumber mills. And as the final link in the Intracoastal Waterway, it also continued to thrive as a hub for commercial and recreational fishing. To the west of Belhaven is North Carolina's largest man-made lake, a superb spot for swimming, fishing, boating, and camping.

Despite its tranquil vibe, Belhaven is easily accessible via Pitt-Greenville Airport, which offers commuter flights about an hour away by car. Coastal Carolina Regional Airport in New Bern is served by carriers like Delta and American and is located approximately a 75-minute drive away.