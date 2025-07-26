North Carolina's Underrated Town On The Coast Is A Lovely Gem With Countless Shops And Victorian Charm
With under 2,000 residents, it's easy to try and dismiss Belhaven — a waterfront town on the Pungo River — as a tiny place not even worth thinking about. But this would be a huge mistake, as you'd surely miss out on an underrated gem that you could fall in love with at first sight. While Belhaven may slip under the radar of most coastal travelers, visitors and residents rave about its safety, refreshingly slow pace, friendly neighbors, and natural beauty. Belhaven sits near Pamlico Sound, the largest sound on the East Coast, where North Carolina's Inner Banks transition toward the famed Outer Banks. As a result, you can enjoy spectacular water views, birdwatching, and fantastic fishing — further cementing Belhaven's reputation as a coastal treasure that, unfortunately, not enough people are aware of.
Belhaven was officially incorporated in 1899, but the town has gone by several names throughout its history. Originally called Matcha Pungo, the name reflected the vital role fish played in the diet and survival of the area's Native American communities. Later, the town became known as Belle Port, a graceful nod to its picturesque harbor and waterfront setting, which visitors can't seem to snap enough photos of. Belhaven flourished in the 20th century with the rise of saw and lumber mills. And as the final link in the Intracoastal Waterway, it also continued to thrive as a hub for commercial and recreational fishing. To the west of Belhaven is North Carolina's largest man-made lake, a superb spot for swimming, fishing, boating, and camping.
Despite its tranquil vibe, Belhaven is easily accessible via Pitt-Greenville Airport, which offers commuter flights about an hour away by car. Coastal Carolina Regional Airport in New Bern is served by carriers like Delta and American and is located approximately a 75-minute drive away.
Belhaven's shops, eats, and festivals beckon
How does strolling along downtown streets lined with turn-of-the-century homes and shaded by oaks sound? Without a doubt, Belhaven's Main Street delivers the perfect mixture of eye-catching scenery and charming shops. Visitors consistently praise Belhaven's downtown shops for their unique character and creative items. Check out vintage gifts and apparel at Attic Life, home decor and jewelry at Handpicked Sister, and upcycled furniture and antiques at Glitter & Grace. Featuring over 30 booths, Sarah's of Belhaven is lauded for its easy-to-navigate layout and wide assortment of children's items, decor, and more.
Because nearly everything in downtown Belhaven is within walking distance, there's no need to drive and contend with traffic and parking — much like the small town of Pittsboro, with its walkable downtown full of local shops. If you're a foodie and art aficionado, Spoon River Artworks & Market provides the best of both worlds. It's a charming farm-to-fork restaurant with an artfully eclectic interior situated mere steps from the Pungo River. Seafood lovers will undoubtedly love Fish Hook's Cafe, with delectable offerings from crab cakes to shrimp cocktail served in an inviting setting.
If you happen to be in town come October, don't miss the annual Belhaven Trout Tournament and Festival. This two-day event downtown features food vendors, kids' activities, raffles, a pig cook-off, and more — with all funds going toward student scholarships.
Take in Belhaven's endless charm
Belhaven's rich history and striking Victorian structures are central to the visitor experience, whether you're a history buff or architecture fanatic. The Belhaven Commercial Historic District, developed between 1910 and 1965, features 13 largely intact brick buildings; the Cameo Theater, a three-story structure built around 1915; and vintage civic architecture, all representative of Belhaven's turn‑of‑century boom tied to lumber, seafood, and the railroad.
You'll also note the abundance of well‑preserved Victorian homes that will transport you to a bygone era. A great example is the River Forest Manor, a stately mansion completed in 1904, that now operates as an inn offering well-appointed rooms and suites, a full-service marina, and an elegant on-site restaurant. The property's enviable waterfront location makes it an ideal venue for weddings. Alternatively, you can opt to stay at Between Water & Main, a bed and breakfast with a tranquil atmosphere and delicious morning meal. The district was officially added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2015, highlighting its importance as a shining example of 20th-century small-town architecture.
Plan to be in town over the Independence Day holiday? Belhaven hosts an annual Fourth of July Celebration — a free festival with live music, a hot dog eating contest, vendors, a parade, and more. If you won't be in Belhaven during that stretch, don't despair: the beautiful water isn't going anywhere, beckoning you to enjoy popular outdoor pursuits like water skiing, paddling, and boating. But Belhaven is far from the only place in North Carolina where you can gorge on finger-licking fare and partake in fun-filled events. Though further afield, Lexington, North Carolina's barbecue capital, is a vibrant town full of delectable foods, festivals, and character.