North Carolina's 'Barbecue Capital' Is A Vibrant Town Full Of Delectable Foods, Festivals, And Character

All year long, you can scarf down delicious Lexington-style barbecue at one of the many no-frills, all-taste restaurants in the area, including Barbecue Center and the aptly-named Lexington Barbecue. What makes Lexington-style barbecue different from the rest is how it's prepared and the type of meat usually used. Normally, cooks will use only the pig shoulder and slow roast it before serving it with a side of red sauce dip, made with a mix of spices and tomato, pepper, and vinegar. This is also usually used as the base for the red slaw — red sauce mixed with coleslaw — that accompanies their barbecue.

There's much debate about which city has the best barbecue — from Kansas City, Missouri to Lockhart, Texas, over to Memphis, Tennessee and right here in Lexington, North Carolina. The official city website even boasts that it's known as the "Barbecue Capital of the World." Since 1984, the town has been working to help prove that with an annual festival dedicated to Lexington-style barbecue. The Lexington Barbecue Festival celebrates the history of the beloved cuisine and shows off the best of the best that it has to offer. Every October for more than 40 years, the city's downtown turns into an even bigger barbecue hub than it already is year-round.

In true festival fashion, the event goes above its barbecue offerings by providing a slew of other activities for guests to participate in. Throughout the years, the affair has also featured car shows, axe throwing, a wine-and-craft-beer garden, a dog stunt show, a bicycle stunt show, a 50-ton pig sand sculpture, and multiple stages for live music. There are also hundreds of vendors set up throughout the festival selling food, drinks, and unique gifts.