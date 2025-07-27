These DC Airports Are Underrated, More Affordable Alternatives To Washington Dulles International

When planning a trip to Washington, D.C., your flight options typically narrow down to three airports: Ronald Reagan Washington National (DCA) in Arlington, Baltimore/Washington International (BWI), and Washington Dulles International (IAD) in Fairfax. While Dulles may offer the most international routes, travelers looking to save money and time often find DCA or BWI more budget-friendly.

Let's start with the fares. BWI is a hub for low-cost carriers like Southwest, Spirit, and Frontier, which regularly push ticket prices down. Spirit, which Business Insider ranked as the best U.S. airline in 2025, doesn't even operate at the other two airports, and regularly offers ultra-low-cost deals to dozens of U.S. cities — making BWI unbeatable for domestic budget travel. However, keep in mind BWI is the busiest out of these three options, so TSA wait times can be longer.

On the other hand, DCA is limited to shorter routes given its status as a "high‑density" (or high‑traffic) airport, which means it is subject to strict federal slot controls — a rule it shares with just a few other highly congested U.S. airports (like JFK and LaGuardia). According to FAA regulations, DCA is capped at 60 Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) operations per hour from 6 a.m. to midnight, divided among air carriers, regional airlines, and general aviation. In contrast, IAD (Dulles) and BWI do not have these limitations. That's why DCA offers fewer budget‑carrier flights and why legacy airlines dominate: Securing slots there is very limited and expensive.