The Top Worst Airports In All Of America For TSA Wait Times, According To A Study

Imagine this: You're sprinting through an airport terminal, your shoes half-tied and your laptop clenched in one arm. You are running late for your flight. To make matters even worse, you find that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) line stretches for what feels like miles. While travel is supposed to be an exciting experience, even when it's work-related, nothing drains the joy quite like inching through security with one eye on the clock. And according to a recent study by Upgraded Points — an online travel and finance media company offering tips and resources for flyers — some U.S. airports are significantly worse than others when it comes to TSA wait times.

The study analyzed the security line data of 25 of the busiest major U.S. airports across different schedules and days of the week. The findings help shine a light on where you're most likely to face the dreaded queue. Spoiler alert: If you're flying through Miami or Newark, which both topping the list for longest wait times, consider packing an extra dose of patience.

However, heeding the TSA's travel tips to avoid any mishaps as well as unnecessary stress, choosing alternate airports, flying at off-peak hours, and making sure that your carry-on luggage is TSA-approved can speed things up too. Remember that a little planning goes a long way when every minute counts.