The Top Worst Airports In All Of America For TSA Wait Times, According To A Study
Imagine this: You're sprinting through an airport terminal, your shoes half-tied and your laptop clenched in one arm. You are running late for your flight. To make matters even worse, you find that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) line stretches for what feels like miles. While travel is supposed to be an exciting experience, even when it's work-related, nothing drains the joy quite like inching through security with one eye on the clock. And according to a recent study by Upgraded Points — an online travel and finance media company offering tips and resources for flyers — some U.S. airports are significantly worse than others when it comes to TSA wait times.
The study analyzed the security line data of 25 of the busiest major U.S. airports across different schedules and days of the week. The findings help shine a light on where you're most likely to face the dreaded queue. Spoiler alert: If you're flying through Miami or Newark, which both topping the list for longest wait times, consider packing an extra dose of patience.
However, heeding the TSA's travel tips to avoid any mishaps as well as unnecessary stress, choosing alternate airports, flying at off-peak hours, and making sure that your carry-on luggage is TSA-approved can speed things up too. Remember that a little planning goes a long way when every minute counts.
New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)
Apart from getting most of the TSA complaints in America, the Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) made the top of this list. But why is this? Well, it's due to a combination of factors. These include high passenger volume, construction at the airport, and possible staffing shortages. Newark International's capacity to serve flyers coming and going from New Jersey, New York, and many other nearby areas is also limited, adding to the waiting times.
Of course, these long lines don't happen everyday. According to Upgraded Points, the worst times to attempt going through security checkpoints at the Newark Airport are Mondays from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. During this time, it would probably take you around one hour to get through, which is a lot. In contrast, TSA waiting times take roughly 15 minutes on Friday nights from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. This certainly makes booking a red-eye flight look rather attractive. On any other regular day, it will take you an average of 23 minutes to get through security lines.
Texas's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)
Second on this list is the George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston, Texas. Boasting an impressive five terminals, this airport caters to 48 million passengers a year. It also serves 25 airlines flying to every corner of the world, explaining why it can be a hassle to get through TSA lines.
On average, getting through these lines will take you almost 20 minutes. However, if you're flying on Sunday evenings expect to stay in line along with your luggage for almost an hour (50 minutes). This mainly due to the high volume of passengers and a limited number of security checkpoints, as well as detailed checking of the passengers' carry-on luggage. Surprisingly enough, the huge George Bush Intercontinental's security lines can be seen almost empty on Wednesday mornings from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. TSA waiting time narrows down to just eight minutes then, with the time difference being rather shocking.
Florida's Miami International Airport (MIA)
Coming in third we have Florida's own Miami International Airport (MIA). Average TSA wait times here amount to a little more than 19 minutes. The worst waiting times are seen on Thursday mornings (4 a.m. to 5 a.m.) — as well as during holiday seasons — amounting to roughly 40 minutes. Fun fact, this airport also made the list of the five airports with the most delayed holiday flights.
These times should really not come as a surprise, as this is one of the country's busiest airports, according to Tripadvisor. However, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays, you'll find that getting through security will take you less than 10 minutes. Miami International is also equipped with shops, restaurants, and other amenities to enjoy if you're a little early to your flight. It also offers flyers Global Entry and TSA Pre-check programs, as many other airports around the U.S. do, which allow you to get through security lines much faster. It might be worth checking them out especially if you really want to make the best out of your visit to this airport.
Maryland's Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI)
Did you perhaps think Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI) in Maryland would not be as crowded? Think again, as it sadly did make it to this list. The reason behind this is the airport caters to about 27 million travelers per year — around 30,000 flyers every single day. It also offers travelers more than 80 different destinations within the United States as well as being a gateway for 13 international ones.
As such, you will find that getting through TSA lines can take up to 35 minutes. That is, if you're flying on the busiest day which just so happens to be Monday afternoon after 2 p.m. Friday nights, on the other hand, will feel like a breeze. The Baltimore-Washington lines take only around 18 minutes to advance then.
And although these waiting times might not seem too terrible, Upgraded Points does recommend switching to other airports as a good time-serving strategy. For instance, the Dulles International Airport (IAD) in nearby Virginia might be a better choice on the days Baltimore-Washington is at its busiest.
Nevada's Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)
Located in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) caters to roughly 58 million tourists a year. This should come as no surprise as Harry Reid is one of the best airports for visiting the Grand Canyon. It is also considered as the seventh busiest major airport in the U.S., with more than 500 daily flights traveling to more than a hundred different cities around the world.
Harry Reid is equipped with several lush lounges, and in order for you to reach them as quickly as possible, then you'd best avoid coming into the TSA lines on early Sunday mornings from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. The wait during this time comes to about 37 minutes. According to the airport's website, security incidents and short staffing make it harder to get through checkpoints, with seasonal demand also a factor. Finally, Harry Reid's average TSA waiting times amount to little over 17 minutes.
So now you know. These five airports stand at the top of the list for worst TSA wait times. Remember that this doesn't mean you need to avoid them at all times, as there are times in which TSA lines are practically non-existent. Also, keep in mind that following these airport security line hacks can make your visit to even these busy airports feel like a total dream instead of a nightmare.