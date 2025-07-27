Hidden Outside California's Bay Area, This Scenic Valley's Wineries And Restaurants Make For An Idyllic Escape

California has diverse geography and attractions to offer, from snow-covered slopes to sandy beaches to forested countryside, and everything in between. But perhaps the most famous attraction in all of California is the state's vineyards. California boasts countless viticultural areas from North to South, along the coast, and even leading into the foothills. Ensconced between the iconic North Coast vineyards — which includes the award-winning Napa Valley wineries as well as Sonoma wineries — and the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains is one scenic valley with its own claims to vino fame.

Capay Valley is an agriculturally-focused area in Yolo County, a valley with sprawling farmland and fields — plus a selection of local vineyards. Capay Valley has over 100,000 acres of vineyards, and there are a dozen vineyards within Yolo County limits. The wineries and tasting rooms aren't the only attraction, though. From farm-to-table cuisine to white-water rafting, there is an adventure for every taste just outside California's Bay Area.

While it's not far from the Bay Area's San Francisco — the drive may take about an hour and a half — Capay Valley is far more convenient to get to from California's capital city. The trip from Sacramento to Capay Valley is around 45 miles, and while you can take Freeway 5 most of the way there, a detour along the scenic route is worth considering. Highway 16, for example, takes you past miles of orchards and fields. Once you reach Capay Valley, prepare for an idyllic escape among the lush fields and quaint farms.