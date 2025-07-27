Hidden Outside California's Bay Area, This Scenic Valley's Wineries And Restaurants Make For An Idyllic Escape
California has diverse geography and attractions to offer, from snow-covered slopes to sandy beaches to forested countryside, and everything in between. But perhaps the most famous attraction in all of California is the state's vineyards. California boasts countless viticultural areas from North to South, along the coast, and even leading into the foothills. Ensconced between the iconic North Coast vineyards — which includes the award-winning Napa Valley wineries as well as Sonoma wineries — and the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains is one scenic valley with its own claims to vino fame.
Capay Valley is an agriculturally-focused area in Yolo County, a valley with sprawling farmland and fields — plus a selection of local vineyards. Capay Valley has over 100,000 acres of vineyards, and there are a dozen vineyards within Yolo County limits. The wineries and tasting rooms aren't the only attraction, though. From farm-to-table cuisine to white-water rafting, there is an adventure for every taste just outside California's Bay Area.
While it's not far from the Bay Area's San Francisco — the drive may take about an hour and a half — Capay Valley is far more convenient to get to from California's capital city. The trip from Sacramento to Capay Valley is around 45 miles, and while you can take Freeway 5 most of the way there, a detour along the scenic route is worth considering. Highway 16, for example, takes you past miles of orchards and fields. Once you reach Capay Valley, prepare for an idyllic escape among the lush fields and quaint farms.
Wine, dine, and stay in Capay Valley
Capay Valley spans a broad area, from the town of Rumsey along Highway 16 (to the northwest) to Madison (to the east), just outside the city of Woodland. Within this stretch of highway, you'll find vineyards and wine tasting rooms, restaurants, and even a casino. However, accommodations may be hard to come by within the Capay Valley. Cache Creek Casino Resort, in Brooks, offers accommodations, as does The Inn at Park Winters (in Winters), but bookings are sparse otherwise.
Our advice is to book a cozy room at The Inn at Park Winters, a farmhouse restored to its 1865 glory, and spend some time exploring Winters' orchards and tasting rooms. Visit Capay Valley Vineyards for a little taste of Italy; the vineyard uses the same method that winemakers in Italy do for prosecco. Taber Ranch Vineyard also offers wine tasting, plus beer and cider. For more variety in your sampling, visit Séka Hills Tasting Room, where wine isn't the only delicacy on the menu. The tasting room, run by the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, offers up olive oil, honey, beef jerky, and more. To round out the experience, check out Grindstone Wines in Esparto. It's a sustainable vineyard operation with red and white wine.
If you're feeling peckish after wine and olive oil tasting, consider a full meal at a local Capay Valley restaurant. Road Trip Bar & Grill is a highly-rated eatery in Esparto, and while the atmosphere is laid-back, the food is amazing. The Ravine on Sixteen is another Esparto favorite, with comfort food favorites like pizza, fried chicken, and nachos. Other highly recommended options include Park Winters Farm Bites, an exclusive weekend-only spot, and The Commons Farm Kitchen & Bar.
Enjoy more of idyllic Capay Valley
Capay Valley might boast flavorful wines and farm-fresh fare, but there is more to experience in the idyllic valley. Further off the beaten path, visitors can enjoy hiking and water activities. Escape onto one of many hiking trails in local preserves and wildlife areas, or take a low-key amble through the Capay Open Space Park in Esparto. There's water access along Cache Creek, or you can take things up a notch by booking a river rafting trip. Also, keep in mind that Lake Berryessa, with swimming, hiking, camping and even wine tasting, is not far away.
Annual events in the Yolo Countryside also beckon throughout different seasons. An Almond Festival that has been running since 1915 continues each February, while the Spring Open sets off the season every March with local vendors, chalk art, and dining. Other events include a Whole Earth Festival in May, Twilight Picnic in June/July, the Yolo County Fair in August, and a host of haunting and harvesting events through fall. Winters are mild in Capay Valley (and the rest of Yolo County), making even wine nights and holiday parades enjoyable, with above-freezing temperatures from November through December.
Local vineyards and tasting rooms also host events; Capay Valley Vineyards has music and wine tasting events on its calendar, while Séka Hills hosts musical events, cooking demos, and more. Taber Ranch is the host behind the Twilight Picnic, which is a must-visit; it brings together a variety of Yolo wineries, complete with pizza, gyros, and live music. No matter when you decide to visit, there is bound to be something exciting happening in this scenic valley.