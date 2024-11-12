The Award-Winning Napa Valley Winery Considered 'One Of California's Most Historic And Celebrated'
Napa Valley in California is an iconic wine city. If you're looking for some tastings, there are over 400 wineries in the region — visitors are spoiled for choice. Napa Valley is beautiful year-round, with highs just under 60 degrees Fahrenheit in the winter and around 80 degrees in the summer. Plus, it's one of the best destinations in America for a relaxed fall vacation. If you're looking for a vineyard to visit with some history behind it, there is one award-winning winery that will help you narrow down your tasting list.
Frank Family Vineyards in Calistoga was founded by a former Disney Studios President, Rich Frank, in 1992. However, it's been around since 1884, when it was called Larkmead Winery (the third-oldest in Napa). In fact, the stone building on the property is on the National Register of Historic Places. Its tasting room has been voted Best Napa Winery by the Bay Area A-List for eight years in a row, Best Napa Tasting Room in the 2022 Best of Napa Valley Readers Choice Awards, and the 2023 Press Democrat's Best of Napa County Readers Choice Awards in four categories.
If that isn't enough to whet your whistle, Frank Family Vineyards are known for their Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay, as well as their méthode champenoise sparkling wines (which is a technique that requires secondary fermentation and is bottled with a cap instead of a cork), Petite Syrah, Pinot Noir, Sangiovese, and Zinfandel. Clearly, this isn't a spot to pass up in Napa.
All about Frank Family Vineyards in Napa Valley
Before we get to the wine tastings, if you're just along for the ride with friends or a partner and you don't drink alcohol, there are plenty of other things to do in Napa Valley if you're sober, like bike tours, spas, and hot air balloon rides. Plus, the 380-acre property is beyond stunning, with gardens to enjoy and a picnic area — so you can drink in the scenery instead of the wine. Frank Family Vineyards expanded in 2008 when they opened a winery with several tasting rooms (one for sparkling wines, one for still, and several for private tastings), as well as indoor and outdoor tasting areas.
While the tastings at the vineyard begin at $60 per person, it's worth it for these wines that hover between around $35 to $65 a bottle (with some vintages hitting much higher). You can book your tasting here. Moreover, you can sign up for different events that include experiences like wine pairings with artisanal cheeses and charcuterie (though some are for members only). In addition to the yellow Craftsman house on the property for tastings, the vineyard opened the Miller House. Designed by Howard Backen, it was voted Sunset Magazine's Best Tasting Experience in the West in 2023.
One reviewer on TripAdvisor who visited in 2024 with his wife and adult children raved about their host for the tasting and said, "Wines were truly great, across the board. No hard sell, was like having wine with a friend you haven't seen in a while and catching up. Great vibe and just a great atmosphere. Couldn't have been better experience. Just go and enjoy. ... highlight of Napa trip."