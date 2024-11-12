The Award-Winning Napa Valley Winery Considered 'One Of California's Most Historic And Celebrated'

Napa Valley in California is an iconic wine city. If you're looking for some tastings, there are over 400 wineries in the region — visitors are spoiled for choice. Napa Valley is beautiful year-round, with highs just under 60 degrees Fahrenheit in the winter and around 80 degrees in the summer. Plus, it's one of the best destinations in America for a relaxed fall vacation. If you're looking for a vineyard to visit with some history behind it, there is one award-winning winery that will help you narrow down your tasting list.

Frank Family Vineyards in Calistoga was founded by a former Disney Studios President, Rich Frank, in 1992. However, it's been around since 1884, when it was called Larkmead Winery (the third-oldest in Napa). In fact, the stone building on the property is on the National Register of Historic Places. Its tasting room has been voted Best Napa Winery by the Bay Area A-List for eight years in a row, Best Napa Tasting Room in the 2022 Best of Napa Valley Readers Choice Awards, and the 2023 Press Democrat's Best of Napa County Readers Choice Awards in four categories.

If that isn't enough to whet your whistle, Frank Family Vineyards are known for their Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay, as well as their méthode champenoise sparkling wines (which is a technique that requires secondary fermentation and is bottled with a cap instead of a cork), Petite Syrah, Pinot Noir, Sangiovese, and Zinfandel. Clearly, this isn't a spot to pass up in Napa.

